Introducing an unreal eucalyptus tree species you never knew about

Real image of rare eucalyptus Photo by SEAN D THOMAS/Shutterstock

The rainbow eucalyptus tree, or better know by its binomial name the Eucalyptus deglupta, can be found in its native tropical habitat of the Philippines, Indonesia, and Papa New Guinea. It is the only Eucalyptus species to be found in a rainforest and can be distinguished by its rainbow colored bark. It thrives in rich medium-to-wet soil, it loves a full sun and is not a big fan of frost, as they don't tend to survive those types of environments. These trees are known to be fast growing trees, gaining up to three feet per year. In their native environment, rainbow eucalyptus trees can grow to be over 200 feet tall ! However, they tend to stay around 100 feet in the U.S. typically because they won't grow quite as tall outside their native tropical forest habitat, as they seem to help each other grow through the roots and soil.

Photo by One Earth

As it ages the Rainbow Eucalyptus, its orange tinted bark will shed and reveal a bright green inner layer. Over time, as this layer is exposed to air, it ages into different colors such as bright red, orange, blue, pink and purple. The different colors appear as different layers of bark fall off, while other exposed areas begin aging. This process creates a unique colored display that can only be found in these trees.

The Rainbow Eucalyptus also has a high commercial demand. Its thin layers of bark are an excellent source for pulpwood which is the main ingredient in white paper. These trees are great for this type of business since they are naturally resistant to pest and disease issues, that other trees tend to have, and because of their incredibly fast growth rate, as mentioned before.

Photo by Auriga Nusantara / Trase

