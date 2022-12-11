The Cardiac Arete, the ascent of an alpine tower that has lured many mountaineers to attempt to conquer.

Photo by Mens Journal

Sitting at an elevation of 8,530 ft, The Cardiac Arete is one of two well known routes on the classic alpine tower in the Canadian Rockies (Alberta, Canada) known as the Grand Sentinel. This is a quartzite tower in the Moraine Lake, Lake Louise area of the Canadian Rockies, that dwells in the Banff National Park by the famous Valley of the Ten Peaks. To get to this 330ft obelisk quartzite rock tower, you need to follow The Larch Valley Trail which happens to be the highest main trails in the Rockies. It has been called "the most beautiful day hike in Canada". The hike alone contains many magnificent view such as the beautiful Moraine Lake, the famous Valley Of The Ten Peaks (which is depicted on the Canadian 20 dollar bill), and a flower filled alpine meadow above the tree line.

Actual image of The Valley of the Ten Peaks Photo by Wivifox

Actual image of Morain Lake Photo by Wivifox

The first recorded climbs of the Cardiac Arete was in the late 1800's. Since then many climbers have come to attempt to leave their mark on this unique and impressive formation of rock.

Photo by MountainProject

Best thing to do is arrive early morning if you want to get a spot at climbing it without waiting to much, as crowds of people have been known to come at once. Also be aware that loose rock is an issue on the alpine tower as, despite being quartzite, it gives the appearance it could crumble if you leaned on the right view spot. The Cardiac Arete is a 5.10d sport climb on the eastern side of the Grand Sentinel. It is a high quality route with the bolts pretty closely spaced throughout the climb. The climb consists of 4 pitches (340’+/-). The first pitch (25m- 5.10b) is relatively a short climb, the second pitch (30m- 5.10c) commonly known as the hardest pitch of the route, the third pitch (25m- 5.10d) known to be the most unique pitch of the route, and the 4th pitch (25m- 5.10d) once conquered gives you not only the satisfaction every climber seeks to fulfill but the view up there is also one to remember.

