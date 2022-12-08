Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S history

Jaylen Smith, at only 18 years of age, is now the youngest Black mayor in U.S. history. Merely a freshman in college, Smith, a town native, has now been elected mayor of Earle, Arkansas (a town with less than 2,000 residents) after his victorious win. He managed to accumulate 235 votes all while his opponent Nemi Matthews Sr. won only 183 votes for the position as mayor small Arkansas town.

Actual image of Jaylen Smith Photo by Facebook

Although Matthews was known and had history working for the town as the city’s street and sanitation superintendent, he was no match for this young man. Smith states he decided to run for mayor at the beginning of his senior year, with the support of his classmates in his government association club he managed to pull it off. In a Facebook post he expresses his joy to the town of Earle , "Citizens of Earle, Arkansas, it’s official!! I am your newly elected Mayor of Earle, Arkansas… “It’s Time to Build a Better Chapter of Earle, Arkansas.” I would like to thank all my supporters for stepping up getting people to the polls. I am truly grateful for you all.".

Photo by Advocate Channel

Being a person that has been diagnosed with a learning disability, the victory to him was a significant one. His goal is to focus on transportation, public safety and bringing a major grocery store to the city due to the lack of food sources available in the small town.

He's not the only young man to win his seat as mayor of a city/town. At least two 18 year old males have been instated as mayors in U.S history. First one being Ben Simons, who was the mayor of Yoncalla, Oregon, and Michael Sessions of Hillsdale, Michigan. The previous youngest Black mayor in U.S history was 22-year-old Michael Tubbs, of Stockton, California.

