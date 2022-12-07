Cheese recall due to listeria found in products

Photo by Getty Images

The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.

The accurate number of infected people in these states and others states may be higher than the number reported. Some people who have recovered on their own, without medical care and are not tested for Listeria, obviously would not be counted, however this is not recommended and is urged to seek medical help from a doctor or hospital if symptoms persist or worsen.

As of November 10, 2022, recalled cheese should no longer be available in sold retail stores. If for some reason cheese was purchased in your home, it is urged to clean your refrigerator, any surfaces and/or containers that may have potentially made contact with the food, this advice is given mainly due to how listeria thrives in cold environments and spreads with ease under such temperatures. Symptoms of listeria usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated that has been contaminated, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.

