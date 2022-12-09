Superhumans who have proved their extraordinary abilities to the world.

Photo by PubsOnline

Harold Williams

Image of Harlold Williams Photo by Wikipedia

Harold Williams was considered one of the greatest polyglots of all time, demonstrating to have "linguistic powers". He was born in the year 1876, in Auckland, New Zealand, he became to be a well known journalist, and editor for The Times (a British newspaper company). At the early age of 7, he began to become intrigued with such passion towards learning new languages. His first became Latin, which is the origin or, the root to many languages aided Relying solely on his own methods to learning all these languages. By the time of his passing, he had managed to learn 58 languages ! Some being, Russian, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, German, Ancient Greek, and many Polynesian languages.

Photo by MarsTranslation

Stephen Wiltshire

Stephen Wiltshire Photo by InspireMyKids

As a young boy, Stephen Wiltshire was always a doodler. At the age of five, Wilthshire was sent to Queensmill School (a special school for autistic children) in London, where it was noticed that the only hobby he enjoyed was, you guessed it drawing. At age 3 he was diagnosed with autism, and at age 7 Wiltshire became intrigued in sketching well known cityscapes all over London. With only 20 minutes on a helicopter tour ride, he managed to remember and draw in much detail the skyline of New York City. How impressive!

Photo by Stephen Wiltshire

Veronica Seider

Photo by Medium

Veronica Seider, a German woman who is widely known for her accomplishment, having a Guiness of World Record title because of her extraordinary sight. On October 1972, the University of Stuttgart, which she attended, reported that the she possessed a visual acuity 20 times better than average human. She could identify people with precision at a distance of more than a mile (1.6 km) !

Daniel Tammet

Photo by Techeblog

Daniel Tammet, being an autistic savant, grew fame in being a mathematical genius. Ever since he was young, he has been obsessed with counting numbers, and basically everything else he could count. At age 3, he suffered an epileptic seizure. This gave him miraculous abilities no one else deemed to have, he has been able to see numbers as shapes, colors and textures. He mentions, "When I multiply numbers together, I see two shapes. The image starts to change and evolve, and a third shape emerges. That's the answer. It's mental imagery. It's like maths without having to think." By the age of 26, he could figure out cube roots quicker than a calculator ! He can also recall pi to 22,514 decimal places ! He also is fluent in 11 languages. Safe to say he's a one of a kind human.

Wim Hof

Photo by OffGridHighWays

Wim Hof

Born in the Netherlands, this man also known as the "Ice Man". Has grown a reputation for his unique ability to withstand extremely low temperatures with ease. He has set many Guinness world records such as the longest ice bath. He has also climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in shorts, ran a half marathon above the Arctic Circle barefoot, stood in a container while covered with ice cubes for more than 112 minute and also ran a marathon in the desert without drinking and regulated his own body temperature. Truly remarkable.

Like and follow for more!