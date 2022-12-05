The history behind The Rose City, a breath taking endangered travelers hub spot

Located about 150 miles south of Jerusalem and Amman, the capital of Jordan, between the Red Sea and the Dead Sea lies the magnificent "Rose City". Although the city's name is Petra of Jordan, which translates to "rock" in the Greek language. It also goes by the name "Rose City". The Arab natives (The Nabateans) of this region named it this, due to the color shade of the rock that was carved to construct its beautiful buildings.

Entrance to the treasury Photo by JON ARNOLD IMAGES LTD

The city of Petra, half built and half carved into rock, was initially used as a trading post more than 2,000 years ago, during the First and Second century, by the indigenous Nabatean people of the region. It grew in fame and quickly became a prosperous city. However by 106 AD, Rome as a nation had become a powerhouse empire, hungry for expansion. Seeing how prosperous Petra had become, the Romans with time forced the Nabatean people surrender its territory. The Romans controlled the city up until the middle of the 4th century, when a massive earthquake significantly damaged much of the city, in the year 363 AD. An already fragile city at this time, continued to become a place of many raids, wars, and turmoil, due to the Islamic invasion of the 7th century, and the famous crusades that took place in the 12th century. Nowadays the ruins are unguarded from floods and other natural occurrences, and also the increased tourist activity unfortunately has also led to damaged monuments.

Map of the location of Petra, Jordan Photo by Britannica

Although the city was never really lost, it became known as "The Lost City", because of its "rediscovery" in 1812 by Swiss explorer Johann Burckhardt, whom exposed the city to the Western world.

The Monastery of Petra, Jordan Photo by National Geographic

As desert dwellers, the Nabateans are given credit for their impressive water and irrigation systems that they themselves designed and engineered. They created an eccentric system of conduits, dams and cisterns to harvest, store and distribute the water that came in from flash floods that were seasonal and from the natural rainwater.

Cistern found in Petra, Jordan Photo by Flickr

Image of the water systems of Petra Photo by Reddit

This magnificent city is a hub spot for travelers and its open year round. During Spring and Fall season it is known to be the best weather for visiting, with fantastic lighting during that time. Summer is beautiful but temperatures rise dramatically, average temperature being around the 90's, however it has been recorded to rise over 105 degrees. January and February are the coolest months, with the occasional downpour. The city of Petra lies in high elevation, which means that the nights are cold. Sunrise and sunset are when Petra truly shines with changing color, so it is best to come early and stay late.

Like and follow for more interesting articles