Homeless man courageously jumps over bridge to save his rabbit thrown by young man

A young man by the name Gary Kearney from Crumlin, Dublin, England, at 20 years of age, was sentenced to four months jail time for savagely and mercilessly throwing a rabbit owned by a homeless man by the name, John Byrne off a bridge.

Witness told local news outlets that John Byrne, was panhandling for money and food on the commonly known local, O’Connell bridge with Barney, the rabbit and Lily, his dog, when Kearney approached him without saying a word, and picked the rabbit up without reason and threw it in the river. John without thinking about it, in a sudden state of shock for the cruel action made by Kearney he decided to courageously jump over the bridge and went after his rabbit to rescue him. Moment later the Fire Brigade of Crumlin, Dublin rescued them both.

Byrnes feeling relief after saving his rabbit expressed himself saying," I wasn't going to leave him there... I had to get him, I had to jump in to get him... I got him under the bridge and gave him the kiss of life. "

His story has grabbed the hearts of thousands of people nationwide, with many offering donations and food. The Animal Rights Action Network (Aran) of Dublin, Ireland, later awarded John Byrne with the Compassionate Citizen Award for going above and beyond the call of duty to help an animal, giving light to his valor and loving act.

Since then, John Byrnes, who now has three dogs and has been homeless since he was 14, was offered employment from an animal farm owner in Tipperary, Ireland.

