On Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Montgomery Village, a northern suburb of Gaithersburg, Md, crashed into an electric transmission tower in Maryland on Sunday evening at around 5:30 p.m. ET.

Actual photo of crash in Gaithersburg, Md Photo by Tom Brenner

The plane was left practically dangling by its nose, after hitting the high and was about 10 stories of the ground, to say the least. Two passengers were left stranded on the small plane helplessly. The local county fire department responded to the call, and arrived on scene in efforts to provide assistance and to rescue those who were trapped on the plane. According to Pepco President Donna Cooper, whom provide safe, reliable and affordable electric services in the the regions of Maryland and District of Colombia, the plane hit the lines of one tower, then hit a second tower where it lay at rest.

Actual photo of incident Photo by Pete Piringer, Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service

Also a spokesperson for the county's Fire & Rescue Service, stated, "At the time of the crash, the conditions were misty and rainy". and that , "the rescue was complicated by the fact that the lines were live when the plane hit." adding worry to the safety of those two passengers trapped on the small aircraft.

Actual image of rescue crews working to bring the two trapped to safety Photo by Local Fire Dt.

Once the PEPCO workers on scene made sure it was safe to try and reach the pilot and passenger safely, they secured the plane to the tower at around 12:15 a.m. and brought them down safely. Both were then taken to local hospitals in which their overall conditions had gotten better by Monday afternoon, it was reported, that one had been discharged from the hospital while other was in stable conditions.

The crash caused widespread power outages across Montgomery County Sunday night. By 1:30am PEPCO announced that all power had been restored to the county.

