Los Angeles, CA

Wild bank robbery that changed policing forever

Cristoval Victorial

Just another normal day, when chaos ensued. Early morning around 10:00 am loads of 911 calls went out to operators all throughout the city of L.A. of an attempted bank robbery happening at the Bank of America in North Hollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqPU7_0jVNXiLT00
Detectives and an officer taking cover as bullets penetrate their vehiclesPhoto byRecoil Web

After meeting for months at a local gym, the two criminals Larry Phillips Jr. and Emil Mătăsăreanu decided to plot their heinous crime and carry it out. Using those months to plan it out, they began to accumulate stockpiles of armor, ammo, and military grade weaponry.

Larry Phillips Jr. (Left) and Emil Mătăsăreanu (Right)Photo byLAPD

On the day of the heist attempt, both suspects were described as wearing heavy duty armor from head to toe, strapped with enough arsenal to outgun all the police at the scene. After 44 minutes of pure mayhem, more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition were fired. Still until this day, it is considered one of the bloodiest shootouts in the history of the United States police force.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgJvo_0jVNXiLT00
Aftermath of shootoutPhoto byLA Times

Due to how heavily armed and protected these two men were, it made it almost impossible to subdue them or take them out using lethal force. At the time LAPD officers were only equipped with Berretta handguns and .38 revolvers which in turn were no match for their modified assault rifles. Through all the firefight and chaos that happened that morning, surprisingly there were no other fatalities except for the two criminals, although it was reported that at least 18 people were injured in the assault.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qPAvq_0jVNXiLT00
Last photograph of Larry Phillips Jr. before he succumbed to his fatal leg shot wound.Photo byLA Times

This sad sickening assault prompted law enforcement across the country, to upgrade all police armament used nationwide. It also inspired Los Angeles and other cities to enact their own gun control measures when the state fails to do so. Although the police were outgunned in this situation, the police department still views it as success, since there were no fatalities of citizens or officers.

Like and follow for more content !

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Crime# History

Comments / 23

Published by

Premium content only on NewsBreak. Background in analytical research and a reliable source when it comes to content. Focus on global news, local news and viewer worthy articles. Enjoy and follow for more.

Concord, CA
1032 followers

More from Cristoval Victorial

Humans who have proved their superhuman abilities to the world.

Harold Williams was considered one of the greatest polyglots of all time, demonstrating to have "linguistic powers". He was born in the year 1876, in Auckland, New Zealand, he became to be a well known journalist, and editor for The Times (a British newspaper company). At the early age of 7, he began to become intrigued with such passion towards learning new languages. His first became Latin, which is the origin or, the root to many languages aided Relying solely on his own methods to learning all these languages. By the time of his passing, he had managed to learn 58 languages ! Some being, Russian, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, German, Ancient Greek, and many Polynesian languages.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State Building

On Saturday, July 28, 1945 early in the morning, a thick fog covered the streets of Manhattan, New York. Although it was peak of summer, the morning began with an unusual fog coming from the coast. The ambience in the city was described as happy and cheerful at the time, mainly due to World War 2 coming to an end, when all of a sudden, tragedy occurred. Lt. Col. William F. Smith, a seasoned pilot for the U.S. Army Air Force, was scheduled for a routine mission that involved him picking up the Sioux Falls air base's commander, Colonel H.E. Bognerfrom.

Read full story
36 comments

The history behind The Rose City, a breath taking endangered travelers hub spot

Located about 150 miles south of Jerusalem and Amman, the capital of Jordan, between the Red Sea and the Dead Sea lies the magnificent "Rose City". Although the city's name is Petra of Jordan, which translates to "rock" in the Greek language. It also goes by the name "Rose City". The Arab natives (The Nabateans) of this region named it this, due to the color shade of the rock that was carved to construct its beautiful buildings.

Read full story
6 comments

The cave dubbed the largest and biggest cave in the world, has become a travel destination for many.

Arguably the largest cave in the world, at a max height of almost 500 feet and at known max length of about 5.6 miles, this cave is capable of fitting up to 68 Boeing 777 airplanes! However, the number may be larger due to many scientists alleging that the cave must still be longer than its initial estimate.

Read full story
66 comments

Homeless man courageously jumps over bridge to save his rabbit thrown by young man

A young man by the name Gary Kearney from Crumlin, Dublin, England, at 20 years of age, was sentenced to four months jail time for savagely and mercilessly throwing a rabbit owned by a homeless man by the name, John Byrne off a bridge.

Read full story

Indonesian government announces a new proposed bill.

Indonesian government has decided to ban sex outside marriage, giving way to the making of a new criminal offense punishable with jail time up to one year, according to government officials.

Read full story
Gaithersburg, MD

Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power line

On Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Montgomery Village, a northern suburb of Gaithersburg, Md, crashed into an electric transmission tower in Maryland on Sunday evening at around 5:30 p.m. ET.

Read full story

New popular social media platform Hive Social victim of severe cyber attack

At about 2,200 cyberattacks per day equating to more than 800,000 victims per year. The truth is there is no way of fully being secured through the internet. Although there are a variety of forms of security for your devices and networks, from Local Area Networks to Wide ones, even the big corporations and brands tend to have challenges in securing their networks. Hive Social has been no exception, recently due to the chaotic turnover of Twitter, many "smaller" social media based platforms have tried picking up the ranks and gain traction, Hive Social being one of them.

Read full story

Research gives light to health benefits in nasal breathing

Although human anatomy has given us the capability to inhale from either our nose or mouth, there are proven benefits that have come to light, when it comes to inhaling through your nose. It's important to notice your breathing patterns, studies have shown that an estimated 30-50% of adults breathe through their mouth. Of course, it may at times be necessary to breath through your mouth but it doesn’t have many of the unique attributes that nasal passageway has for this purpose. Here are some health risks connected directly through mouth breathing.

Read full story

Fleetwood Mac’s band member dead at 79

Vintage photo of the legendary band Fleetwood MacPhoto byGuitarParty. Christine McVie ( far right) passed away November 30, 2022 at the age of 79. Known mostly for her contribution to the Rock genre as a member of the legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac, she lived what many would call a fulfilling life. She was born in 1943 in the Lake District village of Bouth, England. She initially gained fame from a being a member of blues band Chicken Shack. This group had a hit single once the talented lead vocal decided to remix Etta James’s, “I’d Rather Go Blind” song. She married fellow bandmate John McVie in 1968, she left the band a year later and joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 and the making of the rock band began.

Read full story
4 comments

Couple take selfie pic right after plane crash

By the ends of 2010 selfies began to create their stamp in the social world creating influence throughout all media platforms. According to Photutorial’s data, 92 million selfies were taken daily across all devices in 2022. This statistic is backed up by the fact that 2.3 billion photos are taken every day, 4% according to the data are selfies.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Woman finds ancient sculpture at a Goodwill

Laura Young and her bustPhoto byInstagram/@templeofvintage. Back in 2018, Laura Young had gone to a local Goodwill in Texas and had came across a head sculpure that she describes as “... looked Roman. He looked old,” and that , “In the sunlight, it looked like something that could be very, very special.” She began to question and notice that the bust was natural old and worn out, this lead to her investigating more into the origin and background of it in the hopes to determine its authenticity and origin. Experts determined that the bust was indeed a centuries old sculpture missing from Germany, that belonged to German leader, King Ludwig I of Bavaria.

Read full story
3 comments

Master sculptor of chocolate makes mind boggling art pieces

Amaury Guichon looking through his chocolate telescopePhoto byAmaury Guichon. Amaury Guichon was born in Geneva, Switzerland on the year 1991but also grew up in the Haute-Savoie region of France. He began his career in culinary artistry at a very young age. In 2005 at the age of 14, he began his culinary training at the École Hôtelière Savoie Leman, a high esteemed for its prestige culinary academy. Through participating in local pastry competitions and working at the Wolfisberg bakery in Geneva he gained much experience and mastered his craft. After he earned his Advanced Pastry Skills diploma, he won the Regional Contest ‘Délices de la Méditerranée’ organized in 2012 by famous French Chef Yves Thuriès. After 14 years of of devoting his life to the pastry industry he opened his own pastry school in Vegas. The Pastry Academy is a strickedk 10 week program that covers all categories such as pastries, plated desserts, chocolates, ice-cream, Danish's, bread and candy. Starting from the beginners level to professional and more advanced level it will have everything you need to start a new career in the trade. It has also been used to host his Netflix series, "School of Chocolate" in 2021. Also in 2016, Guichon began to post his desserts and chocolate creations on social media. He has gained over 17 million followers on TikTok and over 10 million on Instagram. This gives many to not only witness the creation of something extraordinary formed by chocolate and scratch pieces but to be able to learn and gain understanding of the art through his videos.

Read full story
3 comments

A story on BASE jumping

BASE Jumping which stands for Building, Antenna, Span, Earth has become a well known thriller sport since the late 1970‘s. At a death rate of 0.04 % per jump, base jumping has dominated the extreme sport genre many have experienced.

Read full story

The Ant: One of the most intelligent insects in our world

Of more than 10,000 species of Ants, these tiny insects have the capability to form miniature types of colonies where all ants have preassigned roles already ingrained in them forming their own civilization, so to speak.

Read full story

Facts of our history few may know about, take a look.

Famous leader of France Napoleon Bonaparte once quoted, " History is a set of lies agreed upon". However, here are some interesting facts that remain stamped in our world history.

Read full story
1 comments

2 new minerals discovered inside 15.2 ton meteorite found in Somalia

Comet photographed down the coast Lulworth Cove, EnglandPhoto byAlison Fairly. Chris Herd (a professor at the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences and curator of University of Alberta's Meteorite collection) who also partook in the classification process of the interstellar rock, described the experience as "... phenomenal. Most of the time it takes a lot more work than that to say there's a new mineral", giving emphasis to the rare occurrence of not only find one but two new minerals in the meteorite. They are able to identify their findings by basing it on on their chemistry, the mixture of various elements such as iron, phosphorus and oxygen, and based on the ratio of such elements that are in these new minerals. This classification and analyses process gives us insight on the background and description of each mineral. The first mineral Elaliite,was named after El Ali, Somalia the location of its discovery. The second Elkinstantonite, named after planetary scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton, to honor her for "the contributions to science" she accomplished. The study of this newly found meteorite also has given light to a potential third new mineral discovery within it.

Read full story

New animals and plant species discovered in two parts of the world

In one of the most biodiverse environments of our globe, the Greater Mekong Region, (an area spanning over 200 million acres across six countries: China, Myanmar, Lao PDR, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam) a total of 224 new plants, reptiles, amphibians, mammals, and sea animals were discovered in this area. The Mekong Region is known for its regular discoveries of new species. This alone also shows the importance of letting natural ecosystems take their course in life uninterrupted. Here are a few of those recent discoveries,

Read full story

These mobile Gaming systems have made noise for all gamers

As we advance further into our progress in technology, the gaming universe has also found itself evermore so involved in improving its gaming experience for its users. Although many of the popular gaming consoles have had much success for there outstanding performance speeds and graphics. Mobile gaming systems have also made a buzz in sales. Here are a few of those types of gaming consoles worth buying.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy