The Ant: One of the most intelligent insects in our world

Of more than 10,000 species of Ants, these tiny insects have the capability to form miniature types of colonies where all ants have preassigned roles already ingrained in them forming their own civilization, so to speak.

A group of fire ants Photo by Med Page

Ants typically form structured nest communities made out of different materials such as plant fibers, wood and dirt that may be located underground, in ground-level mounds, or in trees. Although these insects are so small in comparison to us, their muscles have thicker ratio relative to their body mass than in larger animals. This in turn means that, Ants have the ability to carry objects much heavier and bigger than their own size. For example if humans could lift 10 times their weight, a 200-pound man could lift a small car above his head in comparison to the size of an Ant and its mass.

Fictional picture of the strength of Ants Photo by Pinterest

Another interesting fact about Ants is that they don't hear like us nor have ears like us. Instead they use special sensors on their feet and on their knees help ants understand vibrations and signals from their surroundings. Ants communicate and cooperate together by releasing certain chemicals that can communicate to others about danger or lead them to a food source recently discovered. Here's a few pics of unique species of Ants around the world

The Trap Jaw Ant

Trap Jaw Ant Photo by Earth.com

Trap-jaw ants are famous for their powerful pinchers, they are wicked fast at closing, they can close about 2,300 times faster than the blink of an eye !

Eciton hamatum (Army Ants)

Actual image of this type of army ant Photo by Ant Visions

These ants are pros in attacking other insect colonies such as ant, bees, and wasps. They attack other colonies with a strategic plan already set in place to steal insect brood and use special pheromones to call in help. They are the true meaning of an offensive team.

Honeypot Ants

Honeypot Ant Photo by Ants.com

Honeypot ants are their community’s emergency food supply. These camel back insects can swell to the size of a grape! They are such an important resource to their colony that other colonies will attack to steal them. Studies have shown that they eat the nectar from flowers and other plant fluids that are high in sugar.

