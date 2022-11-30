Facts of our history few may know about, take a look.

Famous leader of France Napoleon Bonaparte once quoted, " History is a set of lies agreed upon". However, here are some interesting facts that remain stamped in our world history.

Albert Einstein offered presidency of Israel

Rare photos of Albert Einstein Photo by FS Stoppers

In 1952, when the president of Israel Chaim Weizmann suddenly passed away, Ambassador to the United States Abbaa Eban, approached the professor with the offer. Although reportedly the interaction was rather awkward.

Hitler nominated for the Nobel Piece Prize

Adolf Hitler Photo by Bundesarchiv, Bild, CC

According to the Peace Prize Center, a facility that serves as a showcase of Nobel Peace Prize and the ideals it represents, in 1939 Dictator Adolf Hitler was nominated for the award due to his involvement in the Munich Agreement. The Munich Agreement was an attempt for peace formed between Great Britain, France, Italy, Germany, but that didn't hold strong in the end.

Anglo Zanzibar War

Aftermath of the war Photo by history.org

This war goes down in history as the shortest war in human history. Early morning on August of 1896, sudden conflict turned quickly into all out war between the U.K. and the Sultanan of Zanzibar. The conflict arose after the death of the Sultan of Zanzibar, Hamad bin Thuwaini and the immediate crowning of the new Sultan Khalid bin Barghash. The British weren't too fond of this new arrangement in consequence it brought resistance from both sides. The war lasted about 35-50 minutes.

Fidel Castro

Fidel Castro Photo by Sven Creutzmann/Mambo Photography/Getty Images

The former head of Cuban intelligence, Fabian Escalante stated that the CIA alone had reportedly planned around 638 assignation attempts on the dictators life. From poisonous ice cream to exploding cigars. Many individuals, organizations, and nations tried to hack plans to end this mans life but failed.

Ketchup marketed as medicine

Origin of Ketchup Photo by Ripley's

In the year 1834, An Ohio physician named John Cook began to sell the recipe as a cure for indigestion. He claimed it could treat diarrhea, indigestion, rheumatism, and jaundice. It became so popular others began to sell there own ketchup based pills, copying the work of John Cook. It was not until the late 19th century until it was commercialized as a condiment.

