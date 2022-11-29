2 new minerals discovered inside 15.2 ton meteorite found in Somalia

Chris Herd (a professor at the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences and curator of University of Alberta's Meteorite collection) who also partook in the classification process of the interstellar rock, described the experience as "... phenomenal. Most of the time it takes a lot more work than that to say there's a new mineral", giving emphasis to the rare occurrence of not only find one but two new minerals in the meteorite. They are able to identify their findings by basing it on on their chemistry, the mixture of various elements such as iron, phosphorus and oxygen, and based on the ratio of such elements that are in these new minerals. This classification and analyses process gives us insight on the background and description of each mineral. The first mineral Elaliite,was named after El Ali, Somalia the location of its discovery. The second Elkinstantonite, named after planetary scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton, to honor her for "the contributions to science" she accomplished. The study of this newly found meteorite also has given light to a potential third new mineral discovery within it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MA0um_0jQjgY9t00
Image of meteorite found in SomaliaPhoto byUniversity of Alberta

Professor Chris Herd also mentioned during the analysis they discovered, " this meteorite is about twice as dense as a regular earth rock, and its magnetic".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2ho0_0jQjgY9t00
This 2.5 ounce cut piece of meteorite discovered in Somalia containing both new mineralsPhoto byUniversity of Alberta Meteorite Collection

Although furthermore extensive research was still in schedule to do, according to The Meteoritical Society, "the government purchased and conserved the meteorite for the numerous stakeholders in Somalia. The government released it to the miners where it is warehoused near the airport for sale". Since then, the whereabouts of the newly discovered meteorite are unknown.

