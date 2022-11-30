New animals and plant species discovered in two parts of the world

In one of the most biodiverse environments of our globe, the Greater Mekong Region, (an area spanning over 200 million acres across six countries: China, Myanmar, Lao PDR, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam) a total of 224 new plants, reptiles, amphibians, mammals, and sea animals were discovered in this area. The Mekong Region is known for its regular discoveries of new species. This alone also shows the importance of letting natural ecosystems take their course in life uninterrupted. Here are a few of those recent discoveries,

Popa Langur

Popa langur Photo by Megan Shersby

This peculiar primate named after Mount Popa, an extinct volcano that was believed to be sacred located in Myanmar, has unique characteristics that no other monkey in its region demonstrates. It has distinctive white rings around the eyes and nose and its weight averages around 18lbs. This leaf eating monkey is already at risk of extinction, its estimated that there are a little over 200 of their species left.

Speolabeo hokhanhi

Image of newly found cavefish Photo by Zootaxa

Founded in the depths of the Son River basin, Hang Va Cave of Central Vietnam, these cavefish are extremely rare to spot and have been known for the capability to sustain and live under very low oxygen levels where most other species cannot survive.

First Succulent Bamboo

Laobambos calcareus Photo by Thomas Haevermans 05/2012

This here is no regular bamboo tree, with its ability to adapt and control the growth of its stem depending on the quantity of water stored. This is crucial for the survival of this plant species during seasonal droughts in the area.

Rice's Whale

Another magnificent species discovered near the Gulf of Mexico is the Rice‘s Whale

Balaenoptera ricei (Rice's Whale) Photo by NOAA Fisheries

With likely fewer than 100 of these gorgeous specimens remaining, Rice's whales are one of the most endangered whales in the world. Although they are smaller then most whales, their noticeable ridges can be seen below its blowhole.

