Mobile Gaming systems creating a buzz

GPD Win 2 gaming device Photo by Daily Camera

As we advance further into our progress in technology, the gaming universe has also found itself evermore so involved in improving its gaming experience for its users. Although many of the popular gaming consoles have had much success for there outstanding performance speeds and graphics. Mobile gaming systems have also made a buzz in sales. Here are a few of those types of gaming consoles worth buying.

Valve Steam Deck

An image of a Steam Deck gaming system Photo by Dan Ackerman

The all new handheld gaming system developed by Valve Corporations, the Steam Deck is very similar to the Nintendo Switch, but the difference is it can play thousands of new and classic PC games through its own the Steam platform and stream cloud based games. It can also connect to a monitor, keyboard or other accessories. All these things put the Steam Deck in a category of its own.

Analogue Pocket

Image of the Analogue Pocket Photo by Complex

Created by a company called Analogue, they focus on creating gaming systems that have the ability run old games and cartridges such as, Gameboy, Gameboy Color, and Gameboy Advance, with greater performance through its preinstalled high end hardware. At a price of about a little over 200$, this device will definitely give its user the ability to relive the glory days of these older games that were once forgotten about.

Nintendo Switch OLED

Image of a Nintendo Switch Photo by Mike Epstein

Having a sharper display then most TVs this device reigns as one of the best hand held gaming systems to date. Its hybrid system lets the user play as a handheld device or as a “home console” on a TV. Its full of great games, and pretty affordable considering its hybrid technology. Offering local co-op, local wireless, and online play, you will definitely get your bang for your buck !

PlayStation Vita

Image of a PS Vita Photo by SVG

Although rumors spread of a newer version coming out with the name PS Vita X 5G, the original has kept its users attention after more than 10 years of relevancy. The PS Vita offers gaming experience only Playstation consoles like the PS2, PS3, and PS4 can give. Since most games for the PS Vita are found in these consoles.

