Underdog Restaurants in the Bay Area You Need to Experience Now

Many know the mainstream restaurants that you find in common places such as plazas and malls. But every now and then, you find a gem, a hidden golden nugget underneath all the rubble. Here's a few of those gems found in the Bay Area.

HomeRoom

Outside photo of Homeroom Photo by The Gourmez

Attention, attention ! Calling all Mac and Cheese lovers immediately. If Mac n Cheese is your thing, then your gonna love this place. Ever wonder what more you can add this comfort food ? Some crowd favorites on the menu include Mexican Chorizo, Hawaiian Mac, Crab Mac, and Buffalo Chicken to name a few. On top of that their "Boozy Bevs" (cocktails) are delicious as well, so much you might want two ! Homeroom's location is found in Oakland.

Capullo Cocina Mexicana

6 different plates from the many regions of Mexico Photo by capullococinamexicana.com

Ever wonder what real Mexican food taste like? You may think at your Grandmas, (please grandma's don't be offended), but Capullo's Cocina is where its at. They offer authentic Mexican regional cuisine from the many regions of Mexico. Not only do they support local breweries and wineries but they also support local farmers, bakeries and also artisan crafts from Mexico. Menu consists Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. Some crave worthy plates include their Tacos de Birria, Capullos Molcajete, and Vino tinto Filet Mignon. Their two location can be found in Alameda and Walnut Creek.

Sam's Chowder House

Sam's Chowder House sunset scenery Photo by Sams Chowder House

Voted 'Best Seafood Spot in the Bay Area', this restaurant in Half Moon Bay serves ocean fresh seafood, evocative to a New England style seafood house.

IPPUDO

One of the IPPUDO locations Photo by IPPUDO

Focusing on creating a new ramen culture for Japan, this restaurant has revolutionized the meaning of learning culture through food. There 3 main dishes are the Shiromaru Classic, Akamaru Modern, Karaka Spicy. Their two locations are in Berkeley and San Francisco.

Misaka Sushi

Inside of Misaka Sushi Photo by USA Restaurants

Located in Brentwood, CA this restaurant should be highly recommended. Offers delicious Japanese Cuisine, from Sushi to their Ramen made by their professional staff.

Misaras Ocean Roll Photo by Misakasushi.com

All highly recommended locations for you to try, bon appetite ! (Chef's Kiss)

