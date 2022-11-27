Top 5 Northern Cali snow adventures for year 2022

Cristoval Victorial

As winter settles in this year of 2022, many have planned out or are wanting to plan out their yearly snow trips, have you planned yours? If not, here are some of the best experiences you can have in Northern California.

Sequoia National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34hS1T_0jNt1rVv00
Sequoia National Park during winterPhoto byReddit

Imagine the view, being amongst the most gigantic trees man has ever come to know clothed in soft white snow. The General Sherman Tree is something to see when it snows, this tree has grown at a height of 275 ft with a diameter of about 36 ft at its base. This would surely be a snow experience to remember.

Alabama Hills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6V9h_0jNt1rVv00
Lone Pine, CAPhoto byRoadtripping California

For all those photo frenzy lensmen out there, this will surely grab your attention !

The Alabama Hills have grabbed a lot of attention for its beautiful mountain tops and other sceneries, from stargazing to epic sunsets and sunrises. Great location for outdoor camping and hiking.

Mammoth Lakes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYijR_0jNt1rVv00
Gorgeous scenery of winter in Mammoth LakesPhoto byVisitMammoth.com

At this location they have it all for the winter when it comes to activities. Although its a great location to come and hangout and enjoy the outdoors during the summer, you can rest sure knowing that its full of enjoyable winter activities as well. At the Mammoth Lakes location you can enjoy the slopes and go skiing and snowboarding, you can enjoy a cross country and nordic ski trip, go snow tubing and snow mobiling, and even experience the natural hot springs and a Snowcat tour ! This experience offers its visitors the chance to experience the backcountry from the heated comfort of a luxury snowcat. Safe to say there much fun to enjoy at Mammoth Lakes during winter.

June Mountains

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ozOZ_0jNt1rVv00
June Lake, CA Mountain RangePhoto byJune Lake Accommodations

This location rests north of Mammoth Lakes and South East of Yosemite. Having a rich history in winter sports June Lake may arguably be one of the best Northern California spots to snowboard in, many mountainous slopes and a great place to practice your snowboarding skills or to simply cruise around with your skis and snowboard.

Lake Tahoe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03A8S9_0jNt1rVv00
Lake Tahoe, CAPhoto byHeavenly Mountain Resort

Last but not least Lake Tahoe boasts as one of the best Northern California spots to enjoy the snow during the winter season. Apart from the restaurant and stores available to the public, the outdoors is where the true value lies. Many winter activities like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding, ice climbing, tubing and sledging draw large crowds every year. Many come to enjoy the ambience that winter offers in Tahoe.

