5 Places Still Open for Christmas Day in the Bay Area

Cristoval Victorial

Many around the world will be celebrating Christmas after 2 years of Covid. Just in case you forget anything along the way or are looking for a place to eat, here are 5 places still open this Christmas Day 2022.

First off, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, and Rite Aid, will all be open (Locations may vary).

CVS PharmacyPhoto byMarcus Millichap
Any last minute beauty, food, medicine, vitamins and essential purchases and or miscellaneous items can be found here. Convenient and locations can be found in abundance.
Ice Skating Rinks
Union Square Ice RinkPhoto bySafeway

A family favorite ! Majority of the ice skating rinks in the Bay Area will be open for the holiday this year.
Cities such as, Alameda, San Francisco( Embarcadero, Union Square, and Golden Gate), Martinez, San Jose, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Walnut Creek, Vacaville, Castro Valley, San Ramon, Napa
Movie Theatres
AMC Theatres and many other movie theaters open their doors to the public this upcoming holiday season.Photo byStreet of Brentwood site

Feeling like catching a flick? Most movie theatres are open during holidays and should be open during Christmas. Get your popcorn ready !
Restaurants
Grab a bite to eat ! Solo or with the family, these places will be open in the Bay Area.
Looking for a place to eat, these places will open.Photo byPexels

Kona Grill, known for its sushi and cocktails will be open

Other restaurants such as Applebees, Benihana, Bonefish Grill, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dennys, Flemings, Fogo de Chao, IHOP, Panda Express, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts will all be open this Christmas.

Fun Attractions

Japanese Tea Garden, SFPhoto byViator

Why not go out and have some this time of year? Looking for a new activity do this year? These places will remain during the holidays. California Academy of Science, SF Zoo, 7D Experience, Botanical Gardens, Japanese Tea Garden, Golden Gate Bridge, Painted ladies of Alamo Square, Pier 39, Lombard Street.

