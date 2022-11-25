5 Places Still Open for Christmas Day in the Bay Area
Cristoval Victorial
Many around the world will be celebrating Christmas after 2 years of Covid. Just in case you forget anything along the way or are looking for a place to eat, here are 5 places still open this Christmas Day 2022.
First off, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, and Rite Aid, will all be open (Locations may vary).
Kona Grill, known for its sushi and cocktails will be open
Other restaurants such as Applebees, Benihana, Bonefish Grill, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dennys, Flemings, Fogo de Chao, IHOP, Panda Express, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts will all be open this Christmas.
Fun Attractions
Why not go out and have some this time of year? Looking for a new activity do this year? These places will remain during the holidays. California Academy of Science, SF Zoo, 7D Experience, Botanical Gardens, Japanese Tea Garden, Golden Gate Bridge, Painted ladies of Alamo Square, Pier 39, Lombard Street.
