USCIS Requests Form I-693 From Employment-Based Green Card Applicants

In an Instagram statement, USCIS emphasized that all employment-based green card applicants should immediately return form I-693 if they received a Request for Evidence (RFE).

UCIS has stretched the importance of returning a response as a way to process status adjustment faster.

In an effort to limit the potential for employment-based visa numbers to go unused, we continue to increase the pace of these adjudications by prioritizing employment-based adjustment of status applications,” USCIS stated. “Please respond as soon as possible."

Beginning Aug. 12 of 2021, USCIS had announced an extension on Form I-693, Report of Medical Examination, and Vaccination Record.

According to the USCIS website, a completed I-693 should include the following:

The civil surgeon’s signature is dated no more than 60 days before the applicant filed Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status;

No more than four years have passed since the date of the civil surgeon’s signature; and

A decision on the applicant’s Form I-485 is issued on or before Sept. 30, 2021.

USCIS has cited COVID-19 as the main reason for the extension, saying

We are making this temporary change because COVID-19 has caused processing delays and affected applicants’ ability to complete the required immigration medical examination.

For applicants looking to adjust status to that of a lawful permanent resident, filling Forms I-693 and I-485 could save the need for a Request for Evidence (RFE) and avoid adjudication delays.

For faster processing, applicants should ensure accuracy and validity before submitting documents to USCIS.

For more information, USCIS has posted additional resources on the official page at https://www.uscis.gov/