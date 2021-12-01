USCIS Requests Form I-693 From Employment-Based Green Card Applicants

Cristian Nunez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYW1Y_0dAnC2AO00
ImmigrationPhoto by Kerwin Elias on Unsplash

In an Instagram statement, USCIS emphasized that all employment-based green card applicants should immediately return form I-693 if they received a Request for Evidence (RFE).

UCIS has stretched the importance of returning a response as a way to process status adjustment faster.

In an effort to limit the potential for employment-based visa numbers to go unused, we continue to increase the pace of these adjudications by prioritizing employment-based adjustment of status applications,” USCIS stated. “Please respond as soon as possible."

Beginning Aug. 12 of 2021, USCIS had announced an extension on Form I-693, Report of Medical Examination, and Vaccination Record.

According to the USCIS website, a completed I-693 should include the following:

USCIS has cited COVID-19 as the main reason for the extension, saying

We are making this temporary change because COVID-19 has caused processing delays and affected applicants’ ability to complete the required immigration medical examination.

For applicants looking to adjust status to that of a lawful permanent resident, filling Forms I-693 and I-485 could save the need for a Request for Evidence (RFE) and avoid adjudication delays.

For faster processing, applicants should ensure accuracy and validity before submitting documents to USCIS.

For more information, USCIS has posted additional resources on the official page at https://www.uscis.gov/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Cristian is of Hispanic descent. He was born and raised deep in the heart of central Mexico. Cristian writes politically-inspired pieces centered around western ideologies.

San Antonio, TX
67 followers

More from Cristian Nunez

San Antonio, TX

Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke Picks San Antonio as the First City for His Governor’s Race

SAN ANTONIO, TX — After much speculation, former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke finally announced his bid to unseat Greg Abbott in the 2022 gubernatorial race. "They are not focused on things that we really want them to do," —O'Rourke communicated through a video he shared across social media. "Instead, they're focusing on the kind of extreme policies around abortion or permitless carry," he added.

Read full story
10 comments
San Antonio, TX

5 Mexican Restaurants in San Antonio That Will Blow You Away

Chivito front storeCourtesy of "El Chivito" Facebook page. Conveniently located steps away from the Wonderland of the Americas mall, El Chivito serves tortas ahogadas, empanadas, tacos ahogados, and much more. El Chivito is not only known for its tasty flavors but also its fantastic staff. Good food is great, but when you have a team that makes your purchase much more personalized, the whole experience changes. El chivito is located at 204 Crossroads Blvd, Balcones Heights, TX 78201. @ (210) 369 - 9638.

Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

Tech Venture: UTSA Women Entrepreneurs Win 100k

UTSA Students: From left to right, the team's members are Kennedy Howland, Devanshi Patel, Marijose Sanchez, and Amanda Gomez.https://www.utsa.edu/today/2021/04/story/cite-tech-venture-2021-winners.html.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

7 Companies Hiring in San Antonio, TX

San Antonio's job market has been challenging. Some have been fired or laid off due to company reductions. However, there are some other businesses whose demand has increase during these times:

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

Meet San Antonio's Newest Young Entrepreneur: Trent Anderson

The 16-year-old from Castroville has started a new journey with his new local business. Anderson's idea came after his experience with other beekeepers. The teen would take as many calls as possible when it came to bee removal jobs. Though Anderson knew this would take some time, he kept his idea going. Now, Anderson is the proud business owner of BeeSpace.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy