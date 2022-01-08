Lufkin, TX

Nurse Kills Dialysis Patients with Bleach in IV Lines

CrimeNeverSleeps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47lwzd_0dgZOUhJ00
Kimberly Clark Saenz.Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Kimberly Clark Saenz was hired to help people heal. The 34-year-old nurse was working at a dialysis clinic in Lufkin, Texas in 2008. Saenz was married and had two children of her own. From all appearances, she was a devoted healthcare worker, intent on giving her patients the best care she could provide. But on the inside, she was anything but caring.

In March of 2012, Kimberly Clark Saenz was convicted of the murders of five of her kidney dialysis patients. She was also convicted of injuring five more patients. She was sentenced to life in prison plus 60 additional years for aggravated assault.

Saenz was a vocational nurse, hired to work at the DaVita Lufkin Dialysis Center in 2008. She had been fired from her previous job. In fact, she was fired from three jobs prior to that. She would steal prescription medication from her employers and lie on her applications in order to get hired in the medical field. She was out on bail and prohibited from working in health care, but that didn’t stop her from trying.

The clinic began to experience unexplained illness, cardiac arrests, and adverse episodes in several of its patients. Clinical Coordinator, Amy Clinton, began an investigation into the bizarre occurrences. She initially focused on the two most recent deaths in the clinic and devised a strategy to assign nurses to different positions to observe any changes. Saenz was clearly upset about these changes.

Her job at DaVita was to administer medication to patients through dialysis lines using a syringe. On the day in question, she was assigned to another role, one that she was not interested in. Her co-worker claims she became upset about the assignment change. This role required her to clean up after dialysis patients which gave her access to cleaning products, including bleach.

On the 28th of April 2008, two eyewitnesses saw Saenz inject bleach into two of her dialysis patients. Patients Lurlene Hamilton and Linda Hall watched as Saenz drew up 10 ccs of bleach into a syringe. Two other patients, Marva Rhone and Carolyn Risinger, were nearby. Then, in horror, they watched as Saenz injected the chemical into their dialysis lines.

Fortunately, Rhone and Risinger survived!

This was the last time Saenz would ever have the chance to harm another patient.

She was fired from the clinic in Lufkin after it was suspected that she was somehow connected to the unexplainable illnesses and even some deaths that were occurring at the facility.

Saenz was present at the dialysis center every day there was a death in April of that year. No motive could be found for why she would want to kill innocent people already suffering from a life-threatening illness. An investigation into her home life revealed she was having marital problems and was addicted to prescription medication. She had been fired from a previous job at Woodland Heights Medical Center for stealing a narcotic painkiller known as Demerol.

During the trial, her defense lawyers claimed she had no motive to kill and that she had been using the bleach only to clean out the IV tubes, which was not a procedure done in the clinic. She was present for 84% of the instances in which patients were experiencing cardiac arrest and chest pains.

Angelina County District Attorney Clyde Herrington discovered incriminating searches on Saenz’s home computer such as whether bleach can be detected in dialysis lines and information about bleach poisoning. Her explanation for these unusual searches was that she had been worried about the symptoms her patients were exhibiting and wanted to know if bleach poisoning could have caused such illnesses.

It is possible that Kimberley Clark Saenz has had many more victims in the past that were never discovered. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were able to link Saenz to other patients who had experienced negative health reactions while under her care. However, there wasn’t enough evidence to prove her involvement, therefore she was never charged in these incidents.

Unfortunately, her patients had no idea the evil that awaited them. They could never have imagined that the one person responsible for giving them life-saving treatments would instead be taking their lives away from them.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# murder# death# nursing# healthcare

Comments / 13

Published by

True-crime Journalist

New York, NY
1784 followers

More from CrimeNeverSleeps

Houston, TX

Two Women with the Same Name Murdered 4 Days Apart

Mary Lou Morris (left) and Mary McGinnis Morris (right).Thinkingsidewayspodcast. In the fall of 2000, two women, both named Mary Morris, were murdered only days apart from each other. Mary McGinnis Morris was a 39-year-old nurse; Mary Lou Morris was a 48-year-old loan officer. The only thing they had in common was their name and that they were both murdered in their vehicles.

Read full story
30 comments

Girl Kills Parents and Little Brother to Be With “Werewolf” Boyfriend

Twelve-year-old Jasmine Richardson was dating a 23-year-old. She walks free today. Jasmine Richardson was in love with a werewolf. Or so she thought. And for that love, she murdered her family in cold blood.

Read full story
2 comments
Mounds View, MN

Disturbing Final Voicemail Left Behind by Missing Father Henry McCabe

In 2015, Henry McCabe was a 32-year-old auditor for the state of Minnesota. He was married with two kids and lived a happy life with his family in the town of Mounds View, Minnesota. That is until the 7th of September when a disturbing and unsettling voicemail was left on his wife’s cellphone.

Read full story
9 comments
Gainesville, GA

18-Year-Old Found Dead After Vanishing from a Truck Stop Payphone

Jacqueline Elaine Nix was only 18-years-old when she went missing from Gainesville, Georgia. She had been talking to her boyfriend at a nearby payphone for over an hour. The payphone at Zack’s Food Rack on Candler Road was only a short drive from her home. After the call ended, she vanished.

Read full story
24 comments

Autopsy Results Reveal a Violent End to Elijah Lewis’s Precious Life

Five-year-old Elijah was found dead, buried in a shallow grave, in a remote, wooded area of a state he didn’t even live in. His death has now been ruled a homicide after the completion of his long-awaited autopsy. But his cause of death is what is most horrifying.

Read full story
41 comments

Chilling Sounds Caught on Security Camera the Night Maya Millete Went Missing

Filipino American May “Maya” Millete has been missing from her Chula Vista, California home since January 2021. Maya was 39-years-old when she vanished only two days before a planned family trip to Big Bear Lake for her eldest daughter’s 11th birthday celebration. When her family and friends tried to contact her, her cell phone went straight to voicemail.

Read full story

Text Messages Reveal Elijah Lewis' Mother Wanted Him Gone.

Elijah Lewis; Ted Bundy; Elijah's mother, Danielle Dauphinais.New Hampshire Attorney General Office/Salt Lake County Police. Elijah Lewis’ mother called him the next Ted Bundy. When the boy went missing, she didn’t report it. His little body was found in a wooded area of Abington, Massachusetts on October 23rd, 2021.

Read full story
4 comments

Wife Solves Her Own Murder After Husband's Second Attempt Succeeds

This wasn’t the first time her husband had tried to kill her. Sandy Duyst had survived an attempt before. Many would question why she continued a relationship with him if he had tried to murder her. It’s unthinkable. And it was a decision that unfortunately ended up costing her her life.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Did "Black Widow" Stacey Castor Kill Her Father Too?

Stacey Castor was sentenced to 51 years to life in prison for the murder of her second husband, David Castor. She poisoned him with anti-freeze and tried to frame her daughter for it. After attempting to poison her daughter, Ashley, Castor wrote a fictitious suicide note making it look as if Ashley had confessed to killing her father before taking her own life over the guilt she felt because of it.

Read full story
2 comments

Bones Found: Will the Maura Murray Cold Case Finally Be Solved?

Bone fragments found in the area where Maura Murray went missing are still being analyzed and could take several more months before a determination can be made regarding who the remains belong to. Maura went missing 17 years ago in February 2004 when she abandoned her car for unknown reasons on the side of a New Hampshire road and then completely vanished.

Read full story
8 comments
Wyoming State

Bodies Still Missing; Murderous Couple Keeps Deadly Secrets for 30 Years

In 2013, an old gold mine shaft located on Remount Ranch, Wyoming was excavated and skeletal remains belonging to 25-year-old Ronald Holtz were discovered. Holtz had been missing since Christmas of 1974.

Read full story
37 comments

Girlfriend Claimed Self-Defense in the Death of Kuston Johnson

Kuston Johnson and Kaylee Whitehall.True Crime Daily. The last night of Kuston Johnson’s life ended with what was supposed to be a good time with friends. However, after a trial full of inconsistencies, his girlfriend of three years was convicted of his murder. She claims she killed him in self-defense. With a lack of accurate information online about what really occurred, it is difficult to say what truly happened during the remaining moments of Johnson’s life.

Read full story
100 comments
Massachusetts State

5-year-old Boy's Body Found Buried in Massachusetts

Human remains found under dirt in Abington, Massachusetts belong to a missing 5-year-old boy from New Hampshire. Authorities have been searching for the child ever since child protective services first reported him missing. His mother had left the home they shared and has been allegedly attempting to keep her son’s location a secret.

Read full story
25 comments
Florida State

Florida Man Goes Missing; Wife Claims He Was Eaten by an Alligator

Jerry Michael WilliamsNorth Florida Christian School. On the morning of December 16, 2000, Jerry “Mike” Williams left his home in Tallahassee, Florida, to go duck hunting and never came back. He was missing for 17 years.

Read full story
224 comments
Florida State

Brian Laundrie’s Remains Possibly Found in Florida Reserve

*Update: The remains found in the Carlton Reserve have been positively identified as Brian Laundrie. Human remains found in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, Florida are being investigated as those of Brian Laundrie. Brian is suspected to have strangled his fiancé, Gabby Petito, to death in September 2021 in Grand Teton National Park of Wyoming.

Read full story
13 comments

Molly Miller and Colt Haynes Vanish in the Night After High-Speed Chase with Police

James Conn Nipp, Molly Miller, and Colt Haynes.News9. On the 7th of July, 2013, three friends took a turn down a dead-end road; two of them were never seen again. Molly Miller’s phone made a call to emergency services on July 8th at 12:57 a.m. When the dispatcher answered, the call was silent. The vehicle they were riding in was discovered deserted in a field two weeks later, but the friends were nowhere to be found.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Vehicle Found at the Bottom of the Ohio River Belongs to Mom and Children Missing for Almost Two Decades

Stephanie (26), Kristina (4), and John (3).Ohio Attorney General. After 20 long, agonizing years, search crews pulled a 1997 Nissan Pathfinder out of the Ohio River, a vehicle belonging to a mother who disappeared with her two young children in 2002 after threatening to commit suicide.

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Louis County, MO

Phoenix Coldon Vanished Into Thin Air; Her Family Lost Their Home Looking For Her.

When 23-year-old Phoenix Coldon vanished from Spanish Lake, Missouri on the 18th of December, 2011, her family was devastated. Her vehicle was located mere hours later in a notoriously unsafe neighborhood of St. Louis. Her parents have spent every last dime they have trying to find their daughter, but so far their search has been fruitless.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Florida Couple Kidnapped; Their Killer Featured on the Show "Love Is Blind"

Retired couple, Reggie and Carol Sumner were only 61 years old when they died. Carol and Reggie met in high school but it wouldn’t be until later in life when they would fall in love. After serving time in the Navy, Reggie got married and found work with the railroad. Carol also got married and had children of her own.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy