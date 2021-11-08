New York City, NY

Did "Black Widow" Stacey Castor Kill Her Father Too?

CrimeNeverSleeps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vA8jA_0cm18LiZ00
Stacey Castor.CNY Central

Stacey Castor was sentenced to 51 years to life in prison for the murder of her second husband, David Castor. She poisoned him with anti-freeze and tried to frame her daughter for it. After attempting to poison her daughter, Ashley, Castor wrote a fictitious suicide note making it look as if Ashley had confessed to killing her father before taking her own life over the guilt she felt because of it.

Ashley survived to tell authorities that her mother was responsible for trying to kill her and that she had forged the suicide note. It was later discovered that Castor had poisoned her first husband, Michael Wallace, as well.

In 2010, an Onondaga County District Attorney began investigating the mysterious death of Jerry Daniels, father of murderer Stacey Castor. Daniels died in February of 2002.

Jerry Daniels was in the hospital being treated for a lung ailment at St. Joseph’s and was making improvements. The day he was to be released from the hospital, his daughter Stacey came to visit him. Daniels died the very next day. A witness says Stacey brought her father an open can of soda.

Daniels’ remains were cremated… at the request of his daughter.

His estate and wealth were passed down… to his daughter.

The initial autopsy found his death to be a natural one, however, the D.A. said he would be investigating the accuracy of this report. The difficulty lies in the fact that Daniels was cremated, making it hard to further determine an alternate cause of death.

Unfortunately, the investigation came to an end after Stacey Castor died in prison in June of 2016. She had been serving time at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women in New York. If she had been guilty of the crime, her death prevented any charges that would have been brought against her for the murder of her own father.

Michael Wallace, David Castor, and Jerry Daniels are all buried next to each other in a plot Stacey had purchased. David’s son was granted permission to move his father’s remains in 2016. He also had a new headstone erected, omitting Stacey’s name and title as David’s wife.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

True-crime Journalist

New York, NY
1543 followers

More from CrimeNeverSleeps

Wife Solves Her Own Murder After Husband's Second Attempt Succeeds

This wasn’t the first time her husband had tried to kill her. Sandy Duyst had survived an attempt before. Many would question why she continued a relationship with him if he had tried to murder her. It’s unthinkable. And it was a decision that unfortunately ended up costing her her life.

Read full story

Bones Found: Will the Maura Murray Cold Case Finally Be Solved?

Bone fragments found in the area where Maura Murray went missing are still being analyzed and could take several more months before a determination can be made regarding who the remains belong to. Maura went missing 17 years ago in February 2004 when she abandoned her car for unknown reasons on the side of a New Hampshire road and then completely vanished.

Read full story
8 comments
Wyoming State

Bodies Still Missing; Murderous Couple Keeps Deadly Secrets for 30 Years

In 2013, an old gold mine shaft located on Remount Ranch, Wyoming was excavated and skeletal remains belonging to 25-year-old Ronald Holtz were discovered. Holtz had been missing since Christmas of 1974.

Read full story
37 comments

Girlfriend Claimed Self-Defense in the Death of Kuston Johnson

Kuston Johnson and Kaylee Whitehall.True Crime Daily. The last night of Kuston Johnson’s life ended with what was supposed to be a good time with friends. However, after a trial full of inconsistencies, his girlfriend of three years was convicted of his murder. She claims she killed him in self-defense. With a lack of accurate information online about what really occurred, it is difficult to say what truly happened during the remaining moments of Johnson’s life.

Read full story
100 comments
Massachusetts State

5-year-old Boy's Body Found Buried in Massachusetts

Human remains found under dirt in Abington, Massachusetts belong to a missing 5-year-old boy from New Hampshire. Authorities have been searching for the child ever since child protective services first reported him missing. His mother had left the home they shared and has been allegedly attempting to keep her son’s location a secret.

Read full story
25 comments
Florida State

Florida Man Goes Missing; Wife Claims He Was Eaten by an Alligator

Jerry Michael WilliamsNorth Florida Christian School. On the morning of December 16, 2000, Jerry “Mike” Williams left his home in Tallahassee, Florida, to go duck hunting and never came back. He was missing for 17 years.

Read full story
221 comments
Florida State

Brian Laundrie’s Remains Possibly Found in Florida Reserve

*Update: The remains found in the Carlton Reserve have been positively identified as Brian Laundrie. Human remains found in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, Florida are being investigated as those of Brian Laundrie. Brian is suspected to have strangled his fiancé, Gabby Petito, to death in September 2021 in Grand Teton National Park of Wyoming.

Read full story
13 comments

Molly Miller and Colt Haynes Vanish in the Night After High-Speed Chase with Police

James Conn Nipp, Molly Miller, and Colt Haynes.News9. On the 7th of July, 2013, three friends took a turn down a dead-end road; two of them were never seen again. Molly Miller’s phone made a call to emergency services on July 8th at 12:57 a.m. When the dispatcher answered, the call was silent. The vehicle they were riding in was discovered deserted in a field two weeks later, but the friends were nowhere to be found.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Vehicle Found at the Bottom of the Ohio River Belongs to Mom and Children Missing for Almost Two Decades

Stephanie (26), Kristina (4), and John (3).Ohio Attorney General. After 20 long, agonizing years, search crews pulled a 1997 Nissan Pathfinder out of the Ohio River, a vehicle belonging to a mother who disappeared with her two young children in 2002 after threatening to commit suicide.

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Louis County, MO

Phoenix Coldon Vanished Into Thin Air; Her Family Lost Their Home Looking For Her.

When 23-year-old Phoenix Coldon vanished from Spanish Lake, Missouri on the 18th of December, 2011, her family was devastated. Her vehicle was located mere hours later in a notoriously unsafe neighborhood of St. Louis. Her parents have spent every last dime they have trying to find their daughter, but so far their search has been fruitless.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Florida Couple Kidnapped; Their Killer Featured on the Show "Love Is Blind"

Retired couple, Reggie and Carol Sumner were only 61 years old when they died. Carol and Reggie met in high school but it wouldn’t be until later in life when they would fall in love. After serving time in the Navy, Reggie got married and found work with the railroad. Carol also got married and had children of her own.

Read full story
9 comments
Huntington, WV

Leah Hickman Murder: Who Put Her in the Crawl Space?

The identity of Leah Hickman’s murderer remains unknown. She vanished just before Christmas and was found several days later hidden where no one would think to look. The last time her father had spoken with her was on her birthday, just a few weeks before her death.

Read full story
9 comments
Virginia State

Triple Homicide of the Short Family Remains a Mystery

Mary, Jennifer, and Michael Short.Martinsville Bulletin. On the 15th of August, 2002, an intruder entered the home of Michael and Mary Short and killed the couple. Their beloved daughter, nine-year-old Jennifer Short, was abducted from the home they lived in together in Oak Level, Virginia. Searches were conducted for little Jennifer over the next six weeks until her body was discovered 45 minutes away. To this day, investigators are perplexed as to who killed the Short family… and why.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Daughters Leave Mysterious Letter for Mother Before Disappearing

A mother comes home to an empty house where her children should have been. A note signed by her daughter is left behind on the living room couch. Her two little girls say they have left to go to the nearby convenience store. But they never come back.

Read full story
99 comments
Bloomington, IL

Rumors of Missing Organs in the Death of Jelani Day

The public is demanding answers in the case of 25-year-old Jelani Day who went missing in August 2021. His body washed up in the Illinois River only a week later and that’s where the mystery deepened.

Read full story
2 comments

Rachel Barber: Teenage Model Killed by Her Jealous Babysitter

On the 28th of February, 1999, Rachel spoke to someone unknown on the phone. The following day, her father, Michael Barber, gave her a ride to the tram stop, promising to be back by 6:15 p.m to bring her home. Rachel never showed up.

Read full story
66 comments
Virginia State

The Bodies of Virginia, Reagan, and Richard Are Still Missing

In 2013, an old gold mine shaft located on Remount Ranch, Wyoming was excavated and skeletal remains belonging to 25-year-old Ronald Holtz were discovered. Holtz had been missing since Christmas of 1974.

Read full story

Just Like Chris Watts, This Killer Got His 15 Minutes of Fame

Matthew HaverlyBradford County Correctional Facility. Around 5:30 p.m. on the evening of the 18th of May, 2018, a passing motorist and a UPS driver stopped near Wyalusing creek in Camptown, Pennsylvania to investigate what appeared to be a human body. Upon visual confirmation of the body of a deceased female, they called the police to report their discovery.

Read full story
Trenton, MO

Tanner Ward: Was It Suicide or Murder?

On the night of June 7, 2017, 19-year-old Tanner Ward gave his beautiful daughter a kiss goodbye and left to visit his friend, Jeremiah. His mother asked if he planned on being home for dinner. “I’m only gonna be gone 30 minutes, go ahead and fix a piece for me,’” Tanner replied. But he never made it home to eat the meal she cooked for him.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy