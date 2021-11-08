Did "Black Widow" Stacey Castor Kill Her Father Too?

Stacey Castor. CNY Central

Stacey Castor was sentenced to 51 years to life in prison for the murder of her second husband, David Castor. She poisoned him with anti-freeze and tried to frame her daughter for it. After attempting to poison her daughter, Ashley, Castor wrote a fictitious suicide note making it look as if Ashley had confessed to killing her father before taking her own life over the guilt she felt because of it.

Ashley survived to tell authorities that her mother was responsible for trying to kill her and that she had forged the suicide note. It was later discovered that Castor had poisoned her first husband, Michael Wallace, as well.

In 2010, an Onondaga County District Attorney began investigating the mysterious death of Jerry Daniels, father of murderer Stacey Castor. Daniels died in February of 2002.

Jerry Daniels was in the hospital being treated for a lung ailment at St. Joseph’s and was making improvements. The day he was to be released from the hospital, his daughter Stacey came to visit him. Daniels died the very next day. A witness says Stacey brought her father an open can of soda.

Daniels’ remains were cremated… at the request of his daughter.

His estate and wealth were passed down… to his daughter.

The initial autopsy found his death to be a natural one, however, the D.A. said he would be investigating the accuracy of this report. The difficulty lies in the fact that Daniels was cremated, making it hard to further determine an alternate cause of death.

Unfortunately, the investigation came to an end after Stacey Castor died in prison in June of 2016. She had been serving time at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women in New York. If she had been guilty of the crime, her death prevented any charges that would have been brought against her for the murder of her own father.

Michael Wallace, David Castor, and Jerry Daniels are all buried next to each other in a plot Stacey had purchased. David’s son was granted permission to move his father’s remains in 2016. He also had a new headstone erected, omitting Stacey’s name and title as David’s wife.