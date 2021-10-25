Brian Laundrie’s Remains Possibly Found in Florida Reserve

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito. Instagram

*Update: The remains found in the Carlton Reserve have been positively identified as Brian Laundrie.

Human remains found in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, Florida are being investigated as those of Brian Laundrie. Brian is suspected to have strangled his fiancé, Gabby Petito, to death in September 2021 in Grand Teton National Park of Wyoming.

Along with the remains were a backpack and notebook positively identified as belonging to Laundrie. The area was searched by law enforcement along with Laundrie’s own parents. This was the same place the Laundrie family had told authorities to look for the suspected killer.

Authorities had been searching for over a month in inhospitable terrain which included snake and alligator invested, chest-deep water. K-9 units and various off-road vehicles have been combing the reserve to search for any additional evidence that may have been overlooked. Positive identification of the remains is still pending.

Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, were the ones to find the bag which they say belongs to their missing son. Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino says it was the parents who made a request to the FBI to visit the park and search for Brian. They were met with law enforcement the next morning at the entrance.

Chris eventually veered off from the trial and away from the group where he discovered the bag in some brambles and proceeded to pick it up. He brought it to the police to examine. The location of the remains was roughly 2–3 miles inside the reserve.