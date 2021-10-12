Samantha Folsom's Killer Got Away With It

CrimeNeverSleeps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEH4P_0cOxneVJ00
Jon, Samantha, and Joline, 2002.Bell Photographic/Family Photo

A quaint apartment in Lewiston, Maine, still holds secrets that remain unrevealed to this day. Samantha Folsom’s death was ruled “undetermined” despite her body being found in a closet and her apartment set up to destroy forensic evidence. A year after she was found by her parents, the police classified her death as a homicide but her official cause of death has never been released to the public.

Samantha Folsom was a wonderful daughter, student, and mother. In high school, she was captain of the junior varsity cheerleaders, a swimmer, a soccer player, and above all else, loved spending time with Jonathan, her older brother. When he attended Boy Scout events, Sam would insist on going with him. She had a strong love for animals, owned many cats, and was always an advocate for the underdog. Sam was the light of her parents’ life.

Difficulties in her life began when she met her soon-to-be husband, Jesse Folsom. Samantha’s mother, Joline Turner, had a bad feeling about him from the start. Joline became concerned that Sam was a victim of domestic violence when she started noticing bruising on her daughter’s arms. She suspected Jesse was responsible, but Sam denied any abuse going on in their relationship.

In spite of their suspicions, Samantha’s parents tried their best to accept the man their daughter loved into the family. They began searching for ways to help Jesse improve the path he was on in life, and in turn, improving hers. Sam’s father, Jon David Turner, spent evenings working with Jesse to earn his G.E.D. and get recruited into the Army. Following their marriage on the 29th of December, 2005, Sam and Jesse moved to California where he was to be stationed.

That’s when Samantha’s demeanor seemed to change. Her mother noticed that she was always tired and started participating less in the activities she once enjoyed. Joline’s instincts told her that Jesse and Sam may be involved in drugs and her daughter eventually confessed to this. Even though Sam was trying her best to quit, it was a struggle for her.

During a visit to her parents in Maine, Samantha started experiencing immense pain in her abdomen. She was immediately taken to the hospital where an ultrasound revealed that she was pregnant. Samantha and Jesse were both excited to have a baby on the way!

In June of 2008, Sam gave birth to a beautiful baby boy they named Darren. Unfortunately, the bliss of family life soon wore off. Jesse wanted to move back to Maine and, although she went with him, Sam was not happy about the decision as she preferred living in California. The couple returned to Maine where Sam got her own apartment as their major marital issues were only growing. She and Jesse agreed to split up.

Once she was settled, Sam told her parents she wanted to go to rehab and clean up her life for her son. Her addiction was too much for her to quit on her own and she knew she needed help. Her parents took custody of Darren in order to give Sam time to work on herself. Her hope was to go to rehab with the long-term goal of gaining custody of her son once again.

On November 6, 2011, Samantha placed Darren in the care of a close relative and agreed to let her parents take her to rehab the next day. She never showed up.

Samantha stopped answering phone calls. When they could not get ahold of her on the phone, Jon and Joline rushed to her apartment, only to be met with a locked door and no answer when they knocked. Jon asked the apartment manager to let them in to do a welfare check on their daughter, but they were denied entry as they were not listed on the lease. Her parents then filed a missing person’s report with the police department and waited helplessly to hear anything from Sam.

After three excruciatingly long days, they begged the apartment manager to let them into Sam’s place so they could at least feed her cat who had not eaten in recent days. When they entered, the apartment was bitterly cold. Something was off.

Although it was a chilly November in Maine, Samantha’s parents found several fans running and the windows in her apartment were wide open. The TV was also on and the volume was all the way up. Something was off.

Joline diverted her attention from the odd atmosphere to the well-being of Sam’s cat. Knowing that the cat carrier was usually stored in the closet, she opened the door to retrieve it, never expecting to find her daughter there.

An investigation was swiftly launched. It was obvious that she had been murdered, although her cause of death was not immediately known. Police initially suspected Jesse, her estranged husband. It hadn’t been long since they split up and Sam had started dating someone new. Could Jesse have been in a jealous rage?

This was impossible, however, as he was in jail at the time of the murder for assaulting Sam’s new boyfriend. Investigators turned their attention to Sam’s newest love interest. They had broken up shortly before her death, but Joline believed this guy had been abusive to her daughter during their relationship.

Did Sam’s ex-boyfriend have a motive? Police ruled him out as well when, he too, was found to be in jail at the time of her death. It is unclear if there are any additional suspects in this case as the investigation into Sam’s death is still considered ongoing and many details are being withheld.

A reporter for the Portland Press Herald, Scott Dolan, interviewed the neighbor living next door to Samantha. The neighbor told him that detectives had shown her a picture of a well-dressed man with a darker skin tone and wearing what looked like an ID badge. They asked her if she recognized who he was. She also told Dolan that someone had been knocking on Sam’s door just a few days before her murder and Sam seemed terrified of them. This person has never been identified.

Samantha’s parents divorced after the stress and grief were too much for their marriage to withstand. They are still on good terms and share a sense of hope that one day their daughter’s killer will be caught and brought to justice.

Samantha’s case is at risk of going cold. If you have any information on the death of Samantha Folsom, please contact the Maine State Police at (207) 657–3030.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

True-crime Journalist

New York, NY
869 followers

More from CrimeNeverSleeps

Molly Miller and Colt Haynes Vanish in the Night After High-Speed Chase with Police

James Conn Nipp, Molly Miller, and Colt Haynes.News9. On the 7th of July, 2013, three friends took a turn down a dead-end road; two of them were never seen again. Molly Miller’s phone made a call to emergency services on July 8th at 12:57 a.m. When the dispatcher answered, the call was silent. The vehicle they were riding in was discovered deserted in a field two weeks later, but the friends were nowhere to be found.

Read full story

Wife Claims An Alligator Ate Her Husband; His Body Found 17 Years Later

Jerry Michael WilliamsNorth Florida Christian School. On the morning of December 16, 2000, Jerry “Mike” Williams left his home in Tallahassee, Florida, to go duck hunting and never came back. He was missing for 17 years.

Read full story
78 comments
Ohio State

Vehicle Found at the Bottom of the Ohio River Belongs to Mom and Children Missing for Almost Two Decades

Stephanie (26), Kristina (4), and John (3).Ohio Attorney General. After 20 long, agonizing years, search crews pulled a 1997 Nissan Pathfinder out of the Ohio River, a vehicle belonging to a mother who disappeared with her two young children in 2002 after threatening to commit suicide.

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Louis County, MO

Phoenix Coldon Vanished Into Thin Air; Her Family Lost Their Home Looking For Her.

When 23-year-old Phoenix Coldon vanished from Spanish Lake, Missouri on the 18th of December, 2011, her family was devastated. Her vehicle was located mere hours later in a notoriously unsafe neighborhood of St. Louis. Her parents have spent every last dime they have trying to find their daughter, but so far their search has been fruitless.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Florida Couple Kidnapped; Their Killer Featured on the Show "Love Is Blind"

Retired couple, Reggie and Carol Sumner were only 61 years old when they died. Carol and Reggie met in high school but it wouldn’t be until later in life when they would fall in love. After serving time in the Navy, Reggie got married and found work with the railroad. Carol also got married and had children of her own.

Read full story
9 comments
Huntington, WV

Leah Hickman Murder: Who Put Her in the Crawl Space?

The identity of Leah Hickman’s murderer remains unknown. She vanished just before Christmas and was found several days later hidden where no one would think to look. The last time her father had spoken with her was on her birthday, just a few weeks before her death.

Read full story
8 comments
Virginia State

Triple Homicide of the Short Family Remains a Mystery

Mary, Jennifer, and Michael Short.Martinsville Bulletin. On the 15th of August, 2002, an intruder entered the home of Michael and Mary Short and killed the couple. Their beloved daughter, nine-year-old Jennifer Short, was abducted from the home they lived in together in Oak Level, Virginia. Searches were conducted for little Jennifer over the next six weeks until her body was discovered 45 minutes away. To this day, investigators are perplexed as to who killed the Short family… and why.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Daughters Leave Mysterious Letter for Mother Before Disappearing

A mother comes home to an empty house where her children should have been. A note signed by her daughter is left behind on the living room couch. Her two little girls say they have left to go to the nearby convenience store. But they never come back.

Read full story
91 comments
Bloomington, IL

Rumors of Missing Organs in the Death of Jelani Day

The public is demanding answers in the case of 25-year-old Jelani Day who went missing in August 2021. His body washed up in the Illinois River only a week later and that’s where the mystery deepened.

Read full story

Rachel Barber: Teenage Model Killed by Her Jealous Babysitter

On the 28th of February, 1999, Rachel spoke to someone unknown on the phone. The following day, her father, Michael Barber, gave her a ride to the tram stop, promising to be back by 6:15 p.m to bring her home. Rachel never showed up.

Read full story
59 comments
Virginia State

The Bodies of Virginia, Reagan, and Richard Are Still Missing

In 2013, an old gold mine shaft located on Remount Ranch, Wyoming was excavated and skeletal remains belonging to 25-year-old Ronald Holtz were discovered. Holtz had been missing since Christmas of 1974.

Read full story

Just Like Chris Watts, This Killer Got His 15 Minutes of Fame

Matthew HaverlyBradford County Correctional Facility. Around 5:30 p.m. on the evening of the 18th of May, 2018, a passing motorist and a UPS driver stopped near Wyalusing creek in Camptown, Pennsylvania to investigate what appeared to be a human body. Upon visual confirmation of the body of a deceased female, they called the police to report their discovery.

Read full story
Trenton, MO

Tanner Ward: Was It Suicide or Murder?

On the night of June 7, 2017, 19-year-old Tanner Ward gave his beautiful daughter a kiss goodbye and left to visit his friend, Jeremiah. His mother asked if he planned on being home for dinner. “I’m only gonna be gone 30 minutes, go ahead and fix a piece for me,’” Tanner replied. But he never made it home to eat the meal she cooked for him.

Read full story
10 comments
San Francisco, CA

Zodiac Killer Identity Revealed: Mystery Solved?

Sketch of the Zodiac Killer and symbol used in correspondence with police.Public Domain. Has the Zodiac Killer finally been positively identified after all these years? A team of over 40 specialists, known as The Case Breakers, believe they have finally solved one of the world’s most baffling mysteries.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy