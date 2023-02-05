14 Dead, 12 Injured in Road Accident in Kenya's Turkana County

Fou

Photo by photo by pixabay

rteen people were killed and twelve others were injured in a devastating road accident that took place on the Lodwar-Kakuma highway in Kenya's Turkana County on Saturday evening. According to police reports, the accident happened at around 10 PM when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a camel on the road.

Turkana Central Sub-County Police Commander Lemmy Njiru confirmed the incident and stated that the truck was transporting passengers and goods from Lodwar to Kakuma. The accident was severe, causing the death of fourteen people on the spot, while twelve others sustained injuries of varying degrees.

The injured individuals were quickly taken to the nearest hospital for medical attention, while the bodies of the deceased were moved to the mortuary for preservation. The police have launched an investigation into the accident and are working to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Road accidents are a common occurrence in Kenya, with many people losing their lives due to reckless driving, poor road conditions, and a lack of proper traffic laws. The government and other relevant authorities have been working tirelessly to improve road safety and reduce the number of road accidents, but much still needs to be done to achieve this goal.

In conclusion, the recent road accident in Turkana County is a tragedy that has claimed the lives of fourteen people and injured twelve others. The families of the victims are in our thoughts and we hope that the injured individuals recover quickly from their injuries. The government and other relevant authorities must take action to improve road safety in the country and prevent such incidents from happening in the future.