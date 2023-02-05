Search and Rescue Underway for Missing Fishermen in South Korea After Fishing Boat Capsizes

Photo by photo by istockphoto

South Korea's coast guard is currently conducting a search and rescue mission for nine fishermen who went missing after their fishing vessel capsized off the southwestern coast of the country. The incident occurred late Saturday near Daebichi Island in the sea county of Sinan and three of the crew members were fortunate enough to be rescued by a nearby commercial vessel.

The coast guard from the port city of Mokpo has stated that the survivors reported that the engine room of the 24-ton boat quickly filled with water, leading to its capsizing. The coast guard has deployed its vessels and aircraft to search for the missing fishermen in the vicinity of the accident site.

The South Korean government has a strong commitment to ensuring the safety of its fishermen, who play a crucial role in the country's economy by providing a significant portion of its seafood. In recent years, the government has taken several measures to improve the safety of the fishing industry, including upgrading the equipment and technology used by the fishermen.

Despite these efforts, accidents like this one remain a concern for the South Korean fishing community and their families. The coast guard is working tirelessly to locate the missing fishermen and bring them to safety as quickly as possible. The thoughts and prayers of the nation are with the families of the missing fishermen during this difficult time.

In conclusion, the recent fishing boat incident off the southwestern coast of South Korea highlights the need for continued efforts to improve the safety of the country's fishing industry. The coast guard's search and rescue mission serve as a reminder of the bravery and dedication of the individuals who work to keep the nation's waters safe.