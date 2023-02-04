New National Windchill Record Set During Northeastern US Cold Spell

Photo by photo by istockphoto

The northeastern United States was recently hit by a life-threatening cold spell that caused major disruptions and left many people shivering in the extreme temperatures. The good news is that the cold spell began to ease its grip on the region over the weekend, but not before a new national windchill record was set in New Hampshire.

The record was set at Mount Washington on Friday night when the wind chill temperature felt like minus 108° F due to the combination of a temperature of minus 46° F and wind gusts of 127 mph. This new record marks an impressive feat, as wind chill records are not historically tracked as closely as temperature records.

Most meteorologists believe that the US record for the lowest wind chill temperature was minus 105° F in Alaska, but the new record set at Mount Washington beats that by a significant margin. The previous record for Mount Washington was minus 102.7° F in 2004, which was shattered by this new extreme temperature.

The cold spell caused major disruptions across the northeastern United States, with many schools and businesses closing down temporarily due to the extreme weather conditions. The extreme cold also caused widespread power outages and made it difficult for people to get around due to the treacherous road conditions.

Despite the easing of the cold spell, authorities are still advising people to stay warm and take precautions against the extreme temperatures. People are advised to wear warm clothing, limit their time outside, and keep their homes adequately heated to avoid hypothermia and other cold-related illnesses.

In conclusion, the recent cold spell that hit the northeastern United States was a reminder of the power of Mother Nature and the importance of being prepared for extreme weather conditions. The new national windchill record set at Mount Washington is a testament to the strength of the storm, but it also serves as a warning of the dangers of extreme weather conditions. It is important for everyone to stay safe and take the necessary precautions during these times.