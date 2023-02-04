Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison Brooks

Photo by photo by istockphoto

It is with deep sadness that the family of Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old sophomore at Louisiana State University (LSU), announces her passing. Madison was a bright and vibrant young woman who was taken from this world far too soon. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Madison was a student at LSU and was known for her positive energy and kind spirit. She was a true friend to all and a beloved member of her community. Unfortunately, Madison’s life was cut short after she was allegedly raped before being tragically struck by a car in the early morning hours of January 15th. The news of her passing has left the entire LSU community in mourning.

Funeral services for Madison will be held in her hometown of Covington, Louisiana. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the services and will be a celebration of Madison’s life. The Mass will provide an opportunity for friends and family to come together to offer their condolences and to remember Madison in a meaningful way.

Interment at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens will immediately follow the burial Mass. This final farewell will give Madison’s family and friends a chance to say goodbye and lay her to rest in peace. It will also provide closure to those who have been deeply affected by her passing.

Madison’s family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this difficult time. They ask that all those who attend the funeral services keep Madison and her family in their thoughts and prayers. The family also requests that all media respect their privacy at this time.

In memory of Madison, the family has established a scholarship fund in her name at LSU. The scholarship will provide support to students who, like Madison, are pursuing their dreams of higher education.

Madison’s life was taken far too soon, but her spirit and her kindness will live on through all those who knew and loved her. Funeral services for Madison Brooks are a celebration of her life and will provide her family and friends with an opportunity to come together to honor her memory.