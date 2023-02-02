Identified Missing Woman with Genealogy

Photo by photo by istockphoto

The remains of a woman found in Georgia over 30 years ago have finally been identified, thanks to the advancements in genealogy technology. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced that the woman was Mary Anga Cowan, of Seminole County, Florida.

Cowan went missing in 1985 and her family had been searching for answers ever since. The discovery of her remains provided some closure for her loved ones but also raised questions about what happened to her in the years she was missing.

Genealogy technology has become an increasingly valuable tool in solving cold cases like Cowan's. The technique involves using DNA samples and comparing them to genealogy databases to identify potential relatives. From there, authorities can build a family tree and potentially identify the missing person.

In Cowan's case, her remains were exhumed and her DNA was compared to genealogy databases. The results led authorities to Cowan's family, who provided a DNA sample to confirm her identity.

This is just one of the many successful cases where genealogy technology has helped bring closure to families of missing persons. The ability to use DNA and genealogy databases has revolutionized the field of criminal investigations, allowing authorities to solve cases that would have otherwise gone cold.

While the discovery of Cowan's remains does not answer all the questions surrounding her disappearance, it is a significant step towards finding justice for her and her family. The use of genealogy technology has provided hope for families of missing persons, as well as a new tool for authorities to solve cold cases.

In conclusion, the identification of Mary Anga Cowan highlights the importance of genealogy technology in solving cold cases and provides hope for families of missing persons who are still searching for answers. As technology continues to advance, it is likely that more and more cases like Cowan's will be solved, providing closure and justice for families who have been searching for answers for years.

Additionally, the discovery of Cowan's remains is also a reminder of the need for continued efforts to find missing persons and solve cold cases. Despite the advancements in technology, there are still countless missing persons cases that remain unsolved, and families that are still searching for answers.

It is crucial for authorities to continue their efforts to bring closure to these families and to use all the tools at their disposal to solve cold cases. The identification of Cowan's remains is a testament to the power of collaboration and determination in solving cold cases, and it is our hope that more cases will be solved in the future.

In conclusion, the discovery of Mary Anga Cowan's remains is a triumph of technology and human determination. It provides closure to a family who has been searching for answers for over 30 years, and it is a reminder of the importance of continued efforts to find missing persons and solve cold cases. The use of genealogy technology has revolutionized the field of criminal investigations and has provided hope for families of missing persons.