Priscilla Presley has taken legal action to dispute the management of the estate of her late daughter

Priscilla Presley, the former wife of the late musician Elvis Presley, has taken legal action to dispute the management of the estate of her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. The documents were filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court and challenged the validity of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's living trust.

The amendment made by Lisa Marie removed Priscilla and a former business manager as trustees of her estate, and instead appointed her two oldest children, Riley Keough, and Benjamin Keough, as the new trustees in the event of her death or incapacitation. However, Priscilla Presley has now filed papers claiming that the amendment was not executed properly, and is therefore invalid.

The dispute over the management of Lisa Marie's estate highlights the importance of having a well-drafted and properly executed estate plan. A living trust is a common tool used to ensure that an individual's assets are managed and distributed according to their wishes, without the need for a probate court. However, disputes like the one between Priscilla Presley and her late daughter's estate can arise when there is ambiguity or uncertainty about the terms of the trust.

The outcome of this case will be closely watched by those in the legal and financial industries, as well as by fans of the legendary Elvis Presley. The resolution of this dispute will have far-reaching implications for the management of Lisa Marie's estate, and could serve as a cautionary tale for others seeking to establish similar trusts.

In conclusion, the recent legal action taken by Priscilla Presley highlights the importance of careful estate planning, and the need for individuals to ensure that their estate plans are properly executed and up-to-date. By working with an experienced attorney, individuals can ensure that their assets are protected and distributed according to their wishes, and can minimize the risk of disputes and litigation in the future.