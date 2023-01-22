Rob Gronkowski Predicts Tom Brady's Return for a 24th Season

Photo by photo by pixabay

Rob Gronkowski, the former tight end for the New England Patriots, recently made a bold prediction about his former teammate, quarterback Tom Brady. During a recent interview, Gronkowski stated that he believes Brady will return for a 24th season in the NFL.

This prediction comes as a surprise to many, as Brady is currently in his age 43 season and has not publicly committed to playing beyond this year. However, Gronkowski, who played with Brady for nine seasons, seems confident in his prediction.

Gronkowski stated, "I know Tom. I've been with him for nine years. I know how much he loves the game, how much he loves to compete, and how much he wants to win. He's not done yet. I think he's gonna come back for another season."

Brady, who is widely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, has had an impressive career thus far. He has won seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVP awards, and has been named to the Pro Bowl 14 times.

Despite his advanced age, Brady has continued to perform at a high level this season. He currently has a passer rating of 102.2, which is among the best in the league. He also led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl last season.

Many fans and analysts have praised Gronkowski's prediction, stating that it would be exciting to see Brady return for another season. Others have expressed skepticism, citing the physical toll that playing in the NFL takes on a player's body.

Regardless of whether or not Brady chooses to return for another season, his legacy in the NFL is already secure. He will go down as one of the greatest players to ever take the field, and his contributions to the game will be remembered for years to come.

If Gronkowski's prediction does come true, it would be a major boost for the Buccaneers and their fans. With Brady at the helm, the team has a chance to compete for a Super Bowl once again. It would also add to the already impressive list of accomplishments for the quarterback, who continues to break records and set new standards for excellence in the NFL.

It's worth noting that even if Tom Brady returns for another season, it's not guaranteed that it will be with the Buccaneers. He is a free agent after the 2022 season ends and could choose to join another team. But given his success in Tampa Bay and the team's willingness to build around him, it's likely that they will do everything they can to keep him.

Regardless of where he plays, if Gronkowski's prediction does come true, it would be a historic moment for the NFL. At 43, Brady would be the oldest quarterback to ever take the field and his continued success at such an age would be a testament to his incredible work ethic, dedication, and love for the game.

In conclusion, Gronkowski's prediction that Tom Brady will return for a 24th season has generated a lot of buzz in the NFL community. While it's uncertain if this prediction will come true, it's clear that Tom Brady is still an elite quarterback and continues to inspire both admiration and respect from his peers and fans alike.