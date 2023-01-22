"The Phenomenal Rise and Continued Success of Mariah Carey: A Look at the Iconic Career of the Queen of Pop"

Photo by photo by pixabay

Mariah Carey is a renowned American singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer. She is considered one of the greatest female vocalists of all time and has sold over 200 million records worldwide. Carey began her career as a backing vocalist for various artists, before being signed to Columbia Records in 1988.

Her debut album, "Mariah Carey," was released in 1990 and featured the hit singles "Vision of Love" and "Love Takes Time." The album was a commercial success and established Carey as a rising star in the music industry. She followed this success with her second album, "Emotions," which was released in 1991 and featured the hit singles "Emotions" and "Can't Let Go."

Carey continued to release hit albums throughout the 1990s, including "Music Box," "Merry Christmas," and "Butterfly." Her album "Daydream" was released in 1995 and featured the hit single "Fantasy," which topped the charts in the United States.

In the 2000s, Carey continued to release successful albums, including "Rainbow" and "The Emancipation of Mimi." The latter album featured the hit singles "We Belong Together" and "It's Like That," and earned Carey several awards and nominations, including the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Album.

In addition to her successful music career, Carey has also appeared in several films, including "The Bachelor" and "Glitter." She has also been involved in philanthropic work, including her involvement in the Fresh Air Fund and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Mariah Carey continues to be a major figure in the music industry and her influence on other artists is undeniable. With her incredible vocal range, catchy pop melodies and relatable lyrics, Carey has captured the hearts of many fans and continues to be one of the best-selling female artists of all time.

Carey's career has not been without its challenges, however. In the late 2000s and early 2010s, Carey's personal life and career were heavily publicized, with several high-profile relationships, including her marriage to actor and comedian Nick Cannon, and her engagement to businessman James Packer. Carey also struggled with reported emotional and physical health issues, leading to a hiatus from her music career.

However, Carey has made a comeback in recent years, releasing new music and embarking on tours and residencies. In 2020, Carey released her fifteenth studio album, "The Rarities," which featured previously unreleased songs and demos from throughout her career. The album was well-received by critics and fans alike.

Carey has also been a judge on the popular singing competition show "American Idol" and has been a mentor on "Lip Sync Battle"

In 2021, Carey announced her upcoming Las Vegas residency, "The Butterfly Returns," which is set to take place in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. This residency will be Carey's first in Las Vegas in over a decade and is sure to be a major event in the music world.

Mariah Carey's career has spanned over three decades and she continues to be one of the most successful and influential artists in the music industry. Her powerful voice, hit-making songwriting, and undeniable star power have made her a true icon in the music world.