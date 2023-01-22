Buzz Aldrin celebrated his 93rd birthday by getting married to his 63-year-old girlfriend

Photo by photo by pixabay

Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, celebrated his 93rd birthday in a unique way by getting married to his 63-year-old girlfriend, Michelle Sucillon. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at a church in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Aldrin, who is a retired astronaut, became a household name in 1969 when he and Neil Armstrong became the first humans to walk on the moon as part of the Apollo 11 mission. He has since become an advocate for space exploration and has written several books about his experiences.

Aldrin and Sucillon first met in 2018 at a gala in Beverly Hills and have been together ever since. The couple decided to get married on Aldrin's 93rd birthday as a way to celebrate both their love and his milestone birthday.

Many well-wishes poured in for the couple on social media, with fans and friends expressing their happiness for the newlyweds. Aldrin's children and grandchildren were also in attendance at the ceremony.

The ceremony was a beautiful and intimate affair, with close family and friends in attendance. Aldrin and Sucillon exchanged vows in front of a small group of people, and the ceremony was followed by a reception. The couple looked happy and in love as they walked down the aisle, and their guests were thrilled to be a part of their special day.

Aldrin's age and health have been a concern for some, but he remains active and engaged in life. He has continued to be an advocate for space exploration and has been involved in various projects related to it. Sucillon, who is a businesswoman and philanthropist, has been a supportive partner for Aldrin and has been by his side through many of his recent projects and engagements.

Many have been inspired by Aldrin's story, as it shows that age is just a number, and love can happen at any stage of life. The couple's marriage is a reminder that it's never too late to find happiness and start a new chapter in life.

Aldrin and Sucillon's marriage has also been met with positive reactions from the public. Many people have taken to social media to express their well-wishes for the couple, and they have been showered with love and congratulations from people all over the world.

In conclusion, Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the Moon, and his girlfriend Michelle Sucillon, celebrated his 93rd birthday in a unique way by getting married to each other. Their marriage is a testament to the fact that age is just a number, and love can happen at any stage of life. The couple has our best wishes for a happy and fulfilling life together.