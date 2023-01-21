Gulfstream park exercise rider killed in house racing accident

Photo by photo by pixabay

An accident occurred at the Gulfstream Park horse track in Hallandale Beach, Florida, An exercise rider, identified as 57-year-old Juan Saez, was killed when the horse he was riding suffered a catastrophic injury during a morning training session.

According to witnesses, Saez was riding a horse named "Harmless" when the animal suddenly broke its leg and fell to the ground. Saez was thrown from the horse and suffered fatal injuries. The horse was euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.

Saez, who was originally from Honduras, had been working as an exercise rider at Gulfstream Park for several years. He was well-respected by his colleagues and was known for his dedication to the horses in his care.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Florida Division of Pari-Mutuel Wagering, which oversees horse racing in the state. The investigation will focus on determining the cause of the horse's injury and whether any safety protocols were violated.

The incident has shocked the horse racing community and has led to calls for increased safety measures at tracks across the country. Many riders, trainers, and other industry professionals have taken to social media to express their condolences for Saez's family and to call for action to prevent similar accidents from happening in the future.

The death of Juan Saez is a tragic reminder of the inherent risks in horse racing and the need for safety protocols to be strictly followed. The horse racing community will come together to support the family of the deceased and to work towards making the sport safer for all involved.

In addition to the investigation by the Florida Division of Pari-Mutuel Wagering, Gulfstream Park has also launched its own internal investigation into the accident. The track has announced that it will be reviewing its safety protocols and procedures in light of the incident.

The accident has also prompted calls for increased oversight of horse racing by the government. Many argue that current safety regulations are not enough to protect the welfare of horses and riders. Critics argue that more stringent rules and regulations are needed to ensure that accidents like this one do not happen again in the future.

The horse racing community is a tight-knit one, and the death of Juan Saez has deeply affected many people who knew and worked with him. The track has announced that it will be holding a memorial service for Saez, and a fund has been set up to support his family.

The death of Juan Saez is a tragic event that has touched many people in the horse racing community. It serves as a reminder of the importance of safety in the sport and the need for continued efforts to protect the welfare of horses and riders. The industry will come together to support the family of the deceased and to work towards making the sport safer for all involved.