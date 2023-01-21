Plane crash in Texas kills 4 members of Tennessee Church

Photo by photo by pixabay

A small plane carrying four members of a Tennessee church crashed while approaching a Texas airport, killing all passengers on board. The plane, a single-engine Piper PA-32, was on its way to the city of Burnet when it went down in a field near the airport.

According to officials, the plane was attempting to land at the Burnet Municipal Airport when it encountered difficulty and crashed. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, but it has been reported that the weather was clear at the time of the incident.

The four passengers on board the plane were identified as members of a church from Tennessee. They were traveling to Texas for a mission trip and were scheduled to arrive at the airport shortly before the crash occurred. The identities of the victims have not been released, but family members have been notified.

The small community of Burnet, Texas is in shock after this tragic incident. The local authorities and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has also been informed and will be assisting with the investigation.

The crash has also affected the members of the church community in Tennessee who are mourning the loss of their fellow members. The church leaders have released a statement expressing their condolences to the families of the victims and asking for prayers for them.

In the meantime, the Burnet Municipal Airport has been closed to air traffic while the investigation is ongoing. The FAA and NTSB are working to recover the wreckage and gather evidence to determine the cause of the crash.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the inherent risks of flying, and the importance of safety in aviation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as the entire church community in Tennessee who have been affected by this tragedy.