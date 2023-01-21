The history of united states dollar

Photo by photo by pixabay

The history of the United States dollar can be traced back to the late 18th century. At the time, the newly formed United States government needed a national currency to replace the various state currencies that were in circulation. In 1792, the Coinage Act was passed, which established the dollar as the official currency of the United States.

The first dollars were minted in 1794 and featured Lady Liberty on the front and an eagle on the back. These early dollars were made of silver and were known as "Flowing Hair" dollars, named after the design of Lady Liberty's hair.

In 1804, the design of the dollar was changed to the "Draped Bust" design, which featured a more mature-looking Lady Liberty and a smaller eagle on the back. These dollars were also made of silver.

During the Civil War, the demand for coins skyrocketed and the government began to mint dollars made of cheaper metals, such as copper and nickel. These dollars, known as "Fractional Currency" were used as small changes during this time.

In 1878, the government passed the Bland-Allison Act, which required the Treasury to purchase a certain amount of silver each month and mint it into dollars. These silver dollars, known as "Morgan Dollars" after their designer George T. Morgan, were in circulation until 1904.

In 1913, the Federal Reserve Act was passed, which established the Federal Reserve System and gave it the authority to issue paper money, known as Federal Reserve notes. These notes were backed by gold and could be exchanged for gold at any time.

In 1933, the United States went off the gold standard, which meant that Federal Reserve notes were no longer backed by gold and could not be exchanged for gold. This marked the beginning of the current era of fiat currency, where the currency has value only because the government says it does.

In 1971, the United States dollar became fully fiat currency, as President Nixon suspended the ability of foreign countries to convert dollars into gold. Today, the U.S. dollar is the world's primary reserve currency and is used in international transactions and as a benchmark for other currencies.

Throughout its history, the United States dollar has undergone several changes in design and composition. The dollar has also played a significant role in the country's economic and political history. Today, the U.S. dollar is a widely recognized and trusted currency.