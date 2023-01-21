where to eat tacos in Pensacola

Photo by photo by pixabay

Pensacola, Florida is a city known for its delicious seafood and southern hospitality. But when it comes to tacos, there's one restaurant that stands out above the rest: Taqueria El Asador.

Located on West Cervantes Street, Taqueria El Asador is a small, family-owned restaurant that serves up some of the best tacos in town. The menu is simple but delicious, with a variety of traditional taco options to choose from, including al pastor, carne asada, and pollo asado.

The star of the menu, however, is the taco al pastor. Made with marinated pork and cooked on a spit, these tacos are packed with flavor and are a must-try for any taco lover. The tortillas are made fresh on-site and are the perfect complement to savory meat.

The restaurant is always busy and lively, with a friendly and welcoming staff. The prices are also very reasonable, making it the perfect spot for a casual and delicious meal.

But it's not just the food that makes Taqueria El Asador stand out. The atmosphere is cozy and inviting, with colorful paintings and decorations adorning the walls. The restaurant has a casual and laid-back vibe, making it the perfect spot for a casual lunch or dinner with friends and family.

In conclusion, if you're looking for delicious and authentic tacos in Pensacola, Taqueria El Asador is the place to go. With its mouth-watering menu, friendly staff, and casual atmosphere, it's no wonder that it's considered the best taco restaurant in the city. Don't miss out on this hidden gem and give it a try!

In addition to its fantastic taco options, Taqueria El Asador also offers a variety of other traditional Mexican dishes such as burritos, quesadillas, and tortas. Their burritos are especially popular, filled with a variety of meats, beans, and rice, and topped with delicious salsa and sour cream. The quesadillas are also a must-try, with a variety of fillings including cheese, chicken, and steak.

Their salsa bar is also a standout feature, offering a wide variety of salsas and toppings to customize your meal to your liking. From mild to spicy, there's something for everyone. And for those who like it extra spicy, you can ask for their special "Salsa Picante" which is made in-house and is sure to add a kick to your meal.

One of the best things about Taqueria El Asador is that it's open late, making it the perfect spot for a late-night taco fix. They're open until 2 am on weekends, so you can grab a delicious taco or burrito after a night out with friends.

In conclusion, Taqueria El Asador is a must-visit for anyone in search of the best tacos in Pensacola. With its delicious food, friendly staff, and casual atmosphere, it's no wonder that it's a local favorite. So next time you're in the area, be sure to stop by and give it a try – you won't be disappointed!