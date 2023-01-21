fishing in Florida keys

Photo by photo by pixabay

The Florida Keys are a popular destination for fishing enthusiasts. The clear waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean offer a diverse range of fish species, making it a prime location for both recreational and professional anglers.

One of the most sought-after fish in the Florida Keys is the tarpon. These large game fish can weigh up to 200 pounds and provide a challenging and exciting catch for anglers. Tarpon are typically found in the deeper waters near the bridges and channels, and are often caught using live bait or artificial lures.

Another popular species in the Florida Keys is the sailfish. These fast-moving fish can be found in the Atlantic waters and are often caught using live bait or lures. They are known for their aerial acrobatics and can put up a strong fight when hooked.

The Florida Keys also offer excellent opportunities for catching bonefish, permit, and red snapper. Bonefish are found in the shallow flats and are caught using fly fishing techniques. Permit can be found in the deeper waters and are caught using live bait or jigs. Red snapper are found in the Gulf of Mexico and are caught using a variety of methods, including jigs, live bait, and deep dropping.

In addition to traditional fishing methods, the Florida Keys also offer unique opportunities for fly fishing and catch-and-release fishing. The shallow waters of the Florida Keys are home to a variety of species that can be caught using fly fishing techniques. Catch-and-release fishing is also becoming more popular in the Florida Keys, as anglers are able to enjoy the thrill of catching a fish without having to keep it.

Overall, the Florida Keys offer a wide range of fishing opportunities for anglers of all skill levels. Whether you're an experienced angler or a first-time fisherman, the clear waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean are sure to provide a memorable fishing experience.