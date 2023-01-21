A small single-engine plane crashed in the northern suburbs of NYC

Photo by photo by pixabay

A small single-engine plane crashed in the northern suburbs of New York City. The incident occurred at around 2:00 PM local time, with the plane going down in a residential area.

Initial reports indicate that the plane, a single-engine Piper PA-28, was on a flight from Trenton-Robbinsville Airport in New Jersey to Westchester County Airport in New York. The cause of the crash is currently unknown, and an investigation is underway to determine what led to the incident.

The plane was carrying a pilot and one passenger at the time of the crash, both of whom were killed in the incident. The identities of the victims have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Residents in the area reported hearing a loud noise and then seeing the plane crash into a house on the street. Emergency services were quickly on the scene, and a large-scale response was launched to deal with the aftermath of the crash.

The crash caused significant damage to the house, and several other homes in the immediate vicinity were also affected. Fortunately, no one on the ground was injured, and authorities are working to ensure that the affected residents are provided with the support they need in the wake of the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation into the crash, and they will be working closely with local authorities to determine what led to the incident. They will be looking at a range of factors, including the weather conditions at the time of the crash, the condition of the plane, and the actions of the pilot.

As more information about the crash becomes available, authorities will provide updates to the public. In the meantime, thoughts and condolences go out to the friends and loved ones of the victims of this tragic incident.