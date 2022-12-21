Woman's body found floating off coast wrapped in trash bag

Photo by photo by pixabay

The U.S. Coast Guard reported the finding of a woman’s body wrapped in a trash bag off the Florida coast last month. The body was discovered 13 miles from Egmont Key at around 12:40 P.M. at the opening of the Tampa Bay.

According to local news stations, witnesses discovered the body while spear-fishing. They reported seeing the trash bag while changing locations. They picked up the bag believing someone had thrown trash into the sea but soon realized there was something else inside the bag.

The USCG received a call at 11 A.M. and went to retrieve the body along with the St. Petersburg police. The investigation is being handled by the FBI, with no information released from the bureau or any local law enforcement agencies.

The woman has not been identified, and it is yet unclear how long she was in the water. The FBI is collaborating with local officials for any piece of information that could help identify the body or reveal how it got there.

The discovery of human remains off the coast is actually quite common. Just a few months ago, the body of a man named Thomas Endt was discovered in a similar location in Tampa Bay.

More than 600,000 people go missing in the US every single year. Along with that, around 4,400 unidentified bodies are discovered all over the country. The number of missing person cases keeps piling up, and the vast majority of them end up unsolved.

The FBI and the police are doing their very best to keep the investigation open for as long as possible and are actively seeking any help they can get for that.