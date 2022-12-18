New Hampshire man meets demise while taking photos with wife on a mountain

Photo by photo by pixabay

A New Hampshire man succumbed to his injuries after he fell hundreds of feet off a mountain clip while photographing the view with his wife, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred at 10:30 in the morning on Mt. Willard, Crawford Notch, New Hampshire. The couple was at the summit of the mountain at the time.

“The hiker’s wife heard her husband yell and looked over to notice him falling over the edge of the mountain down a steep cliff that extended to the bottom approximately 800 feet,” according to local reports.

The couple was getting over Mount Willard in Crawford Score when the man tumbled from the mountain's highest point, as per the New Hampshire Fish and Game Division.

The wife immediately dialed 911 for help as she couldn’t reach her husband due to the steepness of the cliff and the icy conditions.

The Mountain Rescue Service responded to the call and rappelled down the cliff to discover the body of the hiker around 300 feet down from the summit. The body was discovered at 2:30 PM, some four hours after he fell.

The Rescuers pronounced him dead on the scene. They then extracted him from the cliff and lifted the body up to the summit. The body was then carried down the mountain where officials took possession at 6:45 PM.

The personal details of the hiker have not been released yet, and local authorities have not offered any additional information.

Mount Willard is located in the center of Crawford Notch, right next to Hart’s Location. With an elevation of 2,865 feet, it makes for a popular tourist destination.