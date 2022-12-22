“It’s Unimaginable”: Mother of Five Found Dead after Fire Pit Accident

Photo by photo by pixabay

A mother of five was found dead last after a fire pit accident that occurred in the backyard of her Florida home. The incident also resulted in severe injuries to her 11-year-old son. The incident left the Floridian neighborhood rattled, with the community coming together to support the deceased’s family.

According to local Fox station WTVT, the deceased; Nicole Foltz, 38, was spending time with family and friends in her backyard when the incident occurred. According to witnesses, the host and guests were sitting around the fire, keeping warm.

Nicole’s husband, Jeff Foltz, told WTVT: “I had just gone inside, and to my knowledge; she decided to try to keep the fire going, keep the fun going.”

Nicole put another log into the fire after her husband had gone inside and then poured gasoline on it. The gasoline ignited and blew the can she had in her hands.

The explosion caused burns on her entire body, and she passed away at the local hospital after fighting her injuries for three days.

Her husband was left distraught. "It's just one of those senseless acts you don't expect to happen in your family," he mentioned to a local TV station.

In addition to Nicole, her son Jeffrey also suffered severe burns and injuries. He had to stay in the hospital for 12 days but was thankfully able to make it out in time for his birthday. Jeffrey’s staying strong according to his father and was already walking just two days after being discharged.

Nicole worked as a manager and server at The Tarpon Tavern. Her colleagues remembered her fondly and said that she “always put a smile on everyone’s face.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser created to support Nicole’s family has raised more than $30,000, with the community and Nicole’s contacts coming together in her memory.

"Nicole was loved so much because she truly loved life," says a poster on the fundraiser page. "Her radiant smile always filled the room. She was always there for everyone — there for every relative, every friend, every customer, every coworker, every birthday, every anniversary, every day.”

Jeff Foltz has expressed his gratitude for the support on his social media posts. Moreover, he has also used the opportunity to offer words of caution.

"I don't want to read about somebody else's family having to go through this. It's unimaginable," Foltz mentioned to a local TV station.

"Think twice before using gasoline," he added. “It's definitely not safe."