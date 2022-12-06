Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartment

Photo by photo by pixabay

South Boston suffered a jolt this month when local authorities discovered the remains of four infants in a condominium.

The Suffolk County police department received a radio call at 2:15 P.M. today to investigate a South Boston building. The investigating officers discovered “what appeared to be a human fetus or infant”, according to a press release by the police.

The officers came back the next day and found more remains. The four infants were found in packages in the freezer, said James Borghesani, chief of communication in the Suffolk County district attorney’s office. He further gave details of the prime suspect: the owner of the condo; a single woman in her 60s who has owned the unit for decades.

"The person was not living there at the time they were found," says Borghesani. "They still had ownership of the unit. Someone who was cleaning the unit found the packages and contacted the police."

Police have been unable to determine the identities or the cause of death of infants – who have been identified as two girls and two boys.

"The entire case is under investigation and the autopsies are being conducted by the Office of the Medical Examiner," said Borghesani. "We don't know anything about the children at this point. There are many questions and the investigation is in the process of trying to find answers. "

No charges have been filed yet. Anyone with any information about the infants is requested to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.