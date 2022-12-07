Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx driver

Photo by photo by pixabay

Texas was left rattled earlier this week after a 7-year-old girl was abducted from her home by a FedEx driver. The driver later killed the child according to local police.

The body of Athena Strand was discovered on Friday night after the police had been searching for her ever since she was reported missing on Wednesday. Strand was reported having gone missing from her bedroom, and police suspected Tanner Lynn Horner, a FedEx driver who was delivering a package to the house at the time.

Horner, 31, has been apprehended and has reportedly confessed to the abduction. He has been formally charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

“We knew early on in the investigation that there had been a FedEx driver, made a delivery in front of the house, about the same time that little Athena, 7-year-old Athena, came up missing,” said Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin during a late Friday press conference.

Investigators have also gathered “digital evidence” that Horner committed the crime, but haven’t yet revealed what it amounts to. Horner is currently being held for $1.5 million bail.

According to Akin, the 7-year-old likely died “within the very hour or so after her departure from her home,” The police have not revealed the cause or manner of death, but said that Athena was found around 10 miles from her Paradise home, in the southeast of Boyd.

Athena was reported missing by her stepmother at 5:45 P.M. after she couldn’t find Athena in the house. The police suggested that Athena had an argument with her stepmother the previous night, but it was not anything worth consideration. The stepmother searched for Athena for an hour before reporting her missing.

The police initially theorized that Athena may have left the house by herself before getting lost. They released an Amber Alert on Thursday morning after the family informed the officers that Athena had done this before. However, the family said it is unlikely that Athena would go out at the night.

Although the police did not rule out kidnapping, the disappearance sparked widespread search efforts. Around 200 citizens joined the police to search an estimated 50 acres of area in the city. The Wise Country Office of Emergency Management had to ask volunteers to stop showing up for search parties because of the overwhelming response.

“She’s a very loving, friendly kid, loves people, loves animals, loves flowers, she’s a very girly girl,” said a close family member. The search parties were still out when the police discovered Athena near Boyd.