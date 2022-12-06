Naugatuck, CT

Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughter

Police Arrest Connecticut Man for Alleged Murder and Dismemberment of Baby Daughter

Connecticut Police have announced the arrest of Christopher Francisquini for the alleged murder and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter.

Francisquini, 31, is a parolee and had been on the run for two weeks after the alleged incident took place. He was taken into custody around 3 P.M. in Waterbury after an extensive manhunt. Francisquini has an extensive criminal history and was on the run after being accused of murdering Camilla Francisquini, his baby daughter on Nov. 18 at their home in Naugatuck.

The police have charged him with murder with special circumstances, along with the risk of injury to a minor. The bail bond has been set at $5 million.

“Francisquini’s capture is a clear example of what can be accomplished when community members work with law enforcement to take dangerous individuals off the street,” said a statement by the Naugatuck police department. “Within 28 hours of asking the public’s help, he was taken into custody without incident and will now face justice

The police have released a video that shows Francisquini’s apprehension and arrest. He is surrounded by a dozen law enforcement officials while sitting at a bus stop. He is ordered to get on the ground, which he complies with before being swarmed and placed in handcuffs.

Francisquini choked, stabbed, and dismembered his daughter before getting into an argument with the mother, according to the police. The mother did not yet know that Francisquini had murdered the child. Francisquini subsequently destroyed the mother’s cell phone and fled the scene in a 2006 grey Chevy Impala, after removing a GPS tracking device from his ankle. The car was found abandoned on Interstate 91.

The child’s body was discovered by a family member, and the police have revealed the cause of death to be neck compressions and stab wounds.

The FBI was assisting the investigation and had offered a $10,000 reward for any information leading to Francisquini’s arrest. The arrest was made possible due to an anonymous tip on Francisquini.

The Naugatuck community is currently mourning the loss and police have requested that pink ribbons be worn in remembrance.

