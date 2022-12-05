Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner

crete

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VYP0_0jT3TEVa00
Photo byphoto by pixabay

The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.

The first thing that we have to do is cover the AFC Conference. Let’s make one thing clear, we might see three teams from the AFC East make the postseason. The Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets all have seven wins and higher right now. Though at the moment, both Buffalo and Miami seem to be locked to make it in with the way they’re playing. In the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are vying for that division win. Cincinnati is the winner of seven out of their last nine while the Ravens keep choking late-game leads. The AFC South really only has the Tennessee Titans in the driver’s seat, with the rest of those teams in the division looking forward to next season already. Tennessee looks primed to make a postseason run. Then finally, the AFC West has the Kansas City Chiefs. They are 9-2 and will likely take the top spot in the conference and the bye week. The Los Angeles Chargers might compete for a Wild Card spot at 6-5, but don’t hedge your bets on it. I would anticipate the playoff seeding to go like this, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and New York Jets.

Let’s flip it over to the NFC Conference now. There’s one team above the rest of the pack, that being the Philadelphia Eagles at 10-1. We can also see the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and the Washington Commanders all vying for playoff opportunities. In all honesty, all four of these rosters can make the playoffs. In the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings are the clear-cut winners. At 9-2 with no other team in the division over five wins. They should have this one locked up. In the NFC South, only one of these teams will make the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look like the most likely option, and that’s really saying something, due to their 5-6 record. Then finally, the NFC West. The San Francisco 49ers are starting to surge at 7-4 with Jimmy Garoppolo. The Seattle Seahawks are one game behind at 6-5, but both the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams look ready to compete in the playoffs right now. As for the potential playoff seeding, I am looking to the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders.

This looks like it’s going to be one incredibly tough year in the playoffs for either conference. When it comes to my predictions on who might emerge as the Super Bowl winners, I have to say it’s going to be either the Chiefs, Eagles, or Dolphins. All three of these rosters look unbelievable on the offensive end, while each of the other teams has slight faults which could hold them back a bit.

More from crete

