Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took "Long Guns"

Black Friday is often crazy. In all of the hustle and bustle of trying to find the best deals, it’s not uncommon for things to be taken without being paid for. But this year, it seems that something much more intentional took place in this Maryland gun store.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, the incident happened early on the morning of Black Friday. At approximately 1 a.m., at least five suspects allegedly broke into and looted Atlantic Guns in Rockville, Maryland, and stole “long guns.”

According to police, the incident happened when the suspects crashed a black sedan into the store, allowing the thieves to gain entry and loot the store. They broke through the entryway and stole several guns from the store.

Soon after the incident, Atlantic Guns made a Facebook post claiming that the damage was minimal and that they believe that this group of individuals is the same group that tried to enter the store earlier, on November 20th.

“As many of our followers, customers, and friends already know, there was an attempt to make entry into the store last Saturday morning. Unfortunately, what appears to be the same group of individuals returned early this morning and made a successful entry and theft…the damage and missing items…appear to be minimal overall.”

Atlantic Guns is still open for Black Friday with a limited capacity and a new “customer control flow” model. Police are still actively investigating the incident.

Incidents of breaking into stores in various cities and states continue despite the continuous efforts of policemen to impose security and reduce the high crime rates.

