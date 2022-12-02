Greenville, SC

A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mother

Responding to a 911 call from an InTown Suites in Greenville, authorities found the deceased, Landon Chance Poston, and his incapacitated mother.

The identity of the individual who made the phone call is still unknown, but the call was made in regard to a dead body, so the caller knew that a death had occurred.

A 14-year-old, South Carolina native, this young man was found dead in a hotel room alongside his “incoherent” mother. Greenville County officials say that the young Mr. Poston was discovered about a week after his time of death.

In a media release, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office stated, “There were no obvious signs of physical injury noted to Mr. Poston. Mr. Poston’s date of death is estimated to be November 14, 2022. An autopsy was performed on Mr. Poston on November 22, 2022.”

After finding her incapacitated in the hotel room, the authorities have taken Mr. Poston’s mother to the intensive care unit with the hopes that she can shed some light on what happened to her son.

A relative stated that the mother is in the ICU and that no one knows what caused her condition.

Since final autopsy reports usually take anywhere from eight to twelve weeks to complete, we likely won’t know any more about Mr. Poston’s death for a while. However, both the Sherriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office of Greenville County are actively investigating the incident.

Police said in a press release Greenville, South Carolina, authorities find no signs of physical injury to a 14-year-old boy who was found dead in a hotel room with his mother

