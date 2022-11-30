1 killed, 3 shot while breaking into Georgia home

Photo by photo by istockphoto

Last week, in the middle of the day, four individuals descended on a home with the intention of invading. The homeowner shot at the intruders, killing one -- 18-year-old Taneaious McCune -- and injuring the other three outside this DeKalb County home.

The officers arrived at the home around 5 p.m. and discovered McCune along with two other suspects -- a 23-year-old and a 15-year-old. The suspects were taken to the hospital where another suspect, 30 years old, eventually arrived.

Police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the “initial investigation indicates this was a targeted act and not a random act. The four suspects…attempted a home invasion.” According to the police, evidence points to premeditation on the part of the intruders.

At this time, police have reason to believe that the shooting was completely justified. There were at least four individuals in the house at the time of the shooting, and the homeowner exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects. Police are not expected to press any charges against the homeowner at this time. The three remaining suspects are currently in police custody.

This event points to a serious trend: DeKalb County, Georgia, hit a record-high number of homicides in 2021, sending a startling message about the climbing crime rates in major US cities.

DeKalb County Police Chief has previously cited a lack of staff as part of the issue and hopes that changes to certain standards will allow the department to retain more help to fight local crime like this incident.