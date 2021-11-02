Draya Michele Net Worth, Biography, Age, and Career (2021)

Creebhills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKIyk_0ckNrtdW00
creebhills

The actress, model, fashion designer, media personality, and mother we'll be discussing today is Draya Michele. She is an American celebrity with over 8 million followers on Instagram. So buckle up as we explore the biography, age, net worth, career, etc., of Draya Michele.

Biography

Draya Michele is an American model, media personality, fashion designer, and reality TV star actress. However, she was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, on January 23, 1985. Andraya Michele Howard, or just Michele, is her other name. Her debut on the reality television show 'Basketball Wives: LA' catapulted her to stardom.

After their reality television series ends, the bulk of reality stars fade into the background. That is not the case with this beauty, though. When Michele finished the TV show, her fame soared even more.

Moreover, Michele is a successful entrepreneur as well as a star in the entertainment industry. Mint Swim, Fine Ass Girls, Beige, and Coco are three of her well-known clothing brands.

After concluding her TV series, she's still acting. Since beginning her career as an actress, the young lady has appeared in several television shows and films.

Bring Out the Lady (2016), Will to Love (2015), Bring Out the Lady (2016), and The Perfect Match are some of her guest appearances on television shows (2016). Due to her appearances in a series of performances and public events, the young lady has received much attention. She's also a well-known model and fashion designer.

Unfortunately, Draya had to deal with difficulties at the start of her professional career. Her modeling career was hampered by the fact that she was a skinny girl. She has a long neck, which has caused her to be turned down for many acting roles.

Age

Draya Michele was born on January 23, 1985; she turned 36-years-old earlier this year. She's still stunning and ready to take the world by storm with her career.

Appearance

Draya is 5'7" (170 cm) tall and weighs 62 kg (137 lbs). This TV personality has a shoe size 5.5 (US) and a dress size 8 (US) (US). However, she also has the ideal bikini body, with measurements of 36-23-38 inches.

Draya Michele has a lovely face, and her luxurious black hair, as well as her magnetic dark-brown eyes, contribute significantly to her overall appearance. Therefore, if you want to look like Michele, you'll have to work hard and eat well.

Draya Michele's Parents

In Reading, Pennsylvania, Draya Michele was born to an Italian mother. Her father is of African ancestry, which is why she is classified as an African-American.

Early Childhood And Education

From a young age, the young lady had a keen interest in skincare. Even though she had a dark complexion, she used to pay attention to her skin. During her high school years, she took several beauty courses.

Michele has had aspirations of becoming a musician since she was a child. She also worked on her singing and songwriting skills.

Despite this, she chose not to pursue a singing career because her voice was not smooth enough to create an impression in the music industry. She relocated to Los Angeles after finishing her education to pursue employment chances.

Draya Michele's Husband

Draya Michele's love relationship always makes people intrigued and fascinated. The model dated Chris Brown in 2011 and attracted a lot of attention. In 2013, Orlando Scandrick, an American football cornerback, got engaged to Draya Michele. She did, however, reveal that she and her long-term fiance had broken up.

She stated in her Instagram story that she has been single for a month. Although they had previously broken up and reconnected, this new breakup could spell the end of their romantic relationship.

Draya Michele And Chris Brown

After Chris beat up and dumped Rihanna, he began dating. They dated for nine months before breaking up, with Draya claiming that he knew a different Chris since he never acted violently. She further said that although the Rihanna incident was well-publicized at the time, Chris never addressed it to her.

Children

Jru Scandrick and Kniko Howard are the two children of the famous actress Draya Michele. Initially, her Basketball Wives LA co-stars were harsh in their criticism of her parenting. Child endangerment claims tainted her debut season.

She left her 7-year-old son, Kniko, alone at home in Wyomissing when she went to work in Philadelphia, according to a police complaint. These charges have been around for a long time, and the mother of two appears to have moved on.

Kniko, Draya Michele's son, is now 17 years old. It's clear from the photos she uploads on social media that she's doing her best as a mom and taking good care of her children.

However, Jru, Draya Michele's first child, was born in 2016. Jru is her second child and the son of her ex-fiance, Orlando Scandrick.

Career

Her career took off when she started appearing in music videos with artists like Jay-Z, Usher, Kanye West, and others. It provided her with a platform from which she was able to secure roles in several films.

However, she has appeared in Basketball Wives LA seasons 1 through 4, The Perfect Match, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Bring Out the Lady, We Belong Together, All In, and Will to Love, among others. In the 2018 television series Star, she plays Chloe David.

The actress expressed sorrow about her experience on VH1's Basketball Wives LA in an interview. The show, she claims, portrays black women as furious and violent. She despised the fact that she was associated with this picture.

Michele's decision to leave the show was prompted by allegations that her fiance had cheated on her with the daughter of co-star Jackie Christie. While she acknowledges that the show provided her with a platform to establish her company, she insists that black women are more than the angry lady stereotype portrayed by cast members.

Aside from being well-known in the media, the actress is also passionate about fashion and design. She has two fashion lines: Fine A** Girls and Beige & Coco and a swimwear line called Mint Swim. All these successes had a great impact on the net worth of Draya Michele.

Net Worth

Draya Michele, a former reality television star, is estimated with a net worth of $600,000. She has amassed a fortune through performing and design. She has also invested heavily in fashion lines as an entrepreneur, proving to be highly successful.

Draya Michele On Social Media

Draya, 36, is one of Instagram's most popular personalities, with over 8 million followers. She is, however, active on other social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, where she has 685.6k and 477k followers, respectively.

The following are some of her social media handles which you can follow her on.

Instagram: @drayamichele

Facebook: Draya Michele

Twitter: @drayamichele

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

For the Latest in Breaking Nigerian Celebrity News, World News, Tech News, Fashion, Music, Sports, Lifestyle and Relationship Tips.

555 followers

More from Creebhills

Wanda Baloyi Net Worth, Biography, Age, and Career (2021)

Wanda Baloyi is a South African musician who was the lead singer of a girls' band called Ghetto Luv in 2001. Her genre of music is Afro-soul and R&B, and she's a multi-award-winning artist. Therefore, in this article, I'll be discussing the biography, age, net worth, career, etc., of Wanda Baloyi.

Read full story

Photography and Design: How Imagery Drives User Experience (UX)

Sight is arguably our primary sense. Out of all the five senses, the first thing most people do is look. The reason the saying “don’t judge a book by its cover” is so popular is simple, and it’s because we put a lot of importance on what we see.

Read full story

Sorisha Naidoo Net Worth, Biography, Age, and Career (2021)

Sorisha Naidoo is a versatile artist that hails from South Africa and has worked as a TV moderator and an actress. She's also the wife of Vivian Reddie and famous for starring in Real Housewife Of Durban, a hit TV show. However, in this article, we'll be looking into the biography, net worth, age, career, etc of Sorisha Naidoo.

Read full story

Alison Brie Net Worth, Biography, Age, and Career (2021)

Alison Brie is an American model and actress who has featured in notable movies in Hollywood. She also has an enormous fan base and is very active on social media, having over 1.4 million followers on Instagram only. However, in this article, we'll dig deep into the biography, net worth, age, career, etc., of an amazing superstar like Alison Brie.

Read full story
36 comments

Abbey Hoes Net Worth, Biography, Age, and Career (2021)

Abbey Hoes is a stunning woman who shifted from music to acting and made a lot of fortune and awards afterward. Moreover, she majored in Dutch movies and had become a big name in the industry at a young age. In this article, I'll discuss other interesting details about Abbey Hoes, including her biography, net worth, age, etc.

Read full story

Stefflon Don Net Worth, Biography, House and Cars (2021)

Stefflon Don is one of the fast-rising female Rappers globally, and her net worth in 2020, coupled with her endorsement deals makes her a big deal. In 2020, she had over 197 million streams on Spotify, while her latest single "can't let you go" is a whole hit song.

Read full story
2 comments

Valerie Loureda Net Worth, Biography, Age, Career and Relationship (2021)

Valerie Loureda is that fighter you'll love to see in the ring beating her opponent. She is also an MMA fighter, Taekwondo fighter, and actress from the United States. Moreover, she is also a UFC fighter who competes in the Women's Flyweight division.

Read full story

Dianne Jennings Net Worth, Biography, Age, Husband and Career (2021)

The social media influencer and YouTuber Dianne Jennings is an Irish celebrity who rose to the limelight on youtube as a result of her beautiful looks, comedy, reactions, extraordinary personality, and travel videos. Within a short period of time, she successfully gathered over 170k subscribers.

Read full story
2 comments

Outdoor Activities vital for health and wellness

Did you know that a little more than 50 percent of the population of the United States of America participates in outdoor activities? Outdoor activities are vital for health and wellness and there are many great things that you'll gain from an active lifestyle beyond optimal health.

Read full story

Miles Mitchell Murphy Net Worth, Biography, Age, and Career (2021)

It's a great feeling to be the child of an A-list celebrity family like Eddie Murphy. Anyone would gladly grab such an opportunity. Miles Mitchell Murphy is the lucky child of our one and only Eddie Murphy. However, there's more to this young man and in this article, we will discuss the biography, net worth, age, career, etc of Miles Mitchell Murphy.

Read full story

Kathleen McCrone Net Worth, Biography, Age, and Career (2021)

Kathleen McCrone is an American woman that always stands for justice and speaks the truth under any circumstance. Moreover, she's a lawyer by profession and happily married to Wayne Newton. The Bachelorette, a dating reality show, featured an amazing couple. Join me as I explore the biography, net worth, age, career, etc of Kathleen McCrone.

Read full story
2 comments

Broda Shaggi Net Worth, Biography, House and Cars (2021)

Broda Shaggi AKA number one fine boy agbero, melanin pumping, black sin boy, is a Nigerian comedian. His style of comedy is very hilarious as he collaborates with other veteran comedians and actors in the entertainment industry. In this article, you'll learn about his net worth, biography, parents, relationship, etc.

Read full story
3 comments

The Popularity of Electronic Dance Music - Its Development & Its Rise in last 20 Years

More widely regarded as EDM, Electronic Dance Music has risen and fallen in popular music over the years. DJs have monopolized the art form of creating customized beats, mixes, and remixes to appeal to crowds all over dance clubs.

Read full story

Stories of Popular Couples in Soccer and how they Met

Soccer is one of the most popular sports in the world. The athletes are well-paid, and every match, they are under the sight of cameras and the eyes of millions of fans. Many players from men's teams find it hard to find the love of their life since the celebrity lifestyle makes it hard to separate real feelings from the lust for money. Stories from our list of Romantic Couples in Soccer tell the opposite: all these players found their couples and lived happily with them.

Read full story
1 comments

What is NFT, and how can you get Involved? (2021)

Apparently, this year is the year of the NFT. There are millions of dollars being spent on digital assets like art and music and even tacos and toilet paper. But do NFTs deserve the hype or the money? They are considered by some experts to be a bubble that will pop, just like DotComs or Beanie Babies. However, there are others who believe NFTs are here to stay and will become a permanent part of the financial landscape.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy