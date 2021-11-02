Draya Michele Net Worth, Biography, Age, and Career (2021)

The actress, model, fashion designer, media personality, and mother we'll be discussing today is Draya Michele. She is an American celebrity with over 8 million followers on Instagram. So buckle up as we explore the biography, age, net worth, career, etc., of Draya Michele.

Biography

Draya Michele is an American model, media personality, fashion designer, and reality TV star actress. However, she was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, on January 23, 1985. Andraya Michele Howard, or just Michele, is her other name. Her debut on the reality television show 'Basketball Wives: LA' catapulted her to stardom.

After their reality television series ends, the bulk of reality stars fade into the background. That is not the case with this beauty, though. When Michele finished the TV show, her fame soared even more.

Moreover, Michele is a successful entrepreneur as well as a star in the entertainment industry. Mint Swim, Fine Ass Girls, Beige, and Coco are three of her well-known clothing brands.

After concluding her TV series, she's still acting. Since beginning her career as an actress, the young lady has appeared in several television shows and films.

Bring Out the Lady (2016), Will to Love (2015), Bring Out the Lady (2016), and The Perfect Match are some of her guest appearances on television shows (2016). Due to her appearances in a series of performances and public events, the young lady has received much attention. She's also a well-known model and fashion designer.

Unfortunately, Draya had to deal with difficulties at the start of her professional career. Her modeling career was hampered by the fact that she was a skinny girl. She has a long neck, which has caused her to be turned down for many acting roles.

Age

Draya Michele was born on January 23, 1985; she turned 36-years-old earlier this year. She's still stunning and ready to take the world by storm with her career.

Appearance

Draya is 5'7" (170 cm) tall and weighs 62 kg (137 lbs). This TV personality has a shoe size 5.5 (US) and a dress size 8 (US) (US). However, she also has the ideal bikini body, with measurements of 36-23-38 inches.

Draya Michele has a lovely face, and her luxurious black hair, as well as her magnetic dark-brown eyes, contribute significantly to her overall appearance. Therefore, if you want to look like Michele, you'll have to work hard and eat well.

Draya Michele's Parents

In Reading, Pennsylvania, Draya Michele was born to an Italian mother. Her father is of African ancestry, which is why she is classified as an African-American.

Early Childhood And Education

From a young age, the young lady had a keen interest in skincare. Even though she had a dark complexion, she used to pay attention to her skin. During her high school years, she took several beauty courses.

Michele has had aspirations of becoming a musician since she was a child. She also worked on her singing and songwriting skills.

Despite this, she chose not to pursue a singing career because her voice was not smooth enough to create an impression in the music industry. She relocated to Los Angeles after finishing her education to pursue employment chances.

Draya Michele's Husband

Draya Michele's love relationship always makes people intrigued and fascinated. The model dated Chris Brown in 2011 and attracted a lot of attention. In 2013, Orlando Scandrick, an American football cornerback, got engaged to Draya Michele. She did, however, reveal that she and her long-term fiance had broken up.

She stated in her Instagram story that she has been single for a month. Although they had previously broken up and reconnected, this new breakup could spell the end of their romantic relationship.

Draya Michele And Chris Brown

After Chris beat up and dumped Rihanna, he began dating. They dated for nine months before breaking up, with Draya claiming that he knew a different Chris since he never acted violently. She further said that although the Rihanna incident was well-publicized at the time, Chris never addressed it to her.

Children

Jru Scandrick and Kniko Howard are the two children of the famous actress Draya Michele. Initially, her Basketball Wives LA co-stars were harsh in their criticism of her parenting. Child endangerment claims tainted her debut season.

She left her 7-year-old son, Kniko, alone at home in Wyomissing when she went to work in Philadelphia, according to a police complaint. These charges have been around for a long time, and the mother of two appears to have moved on.

Kniko, Draya Michele's son, is now 17 years old. It's clear from the photos she uploads on social media that she's doing her best as a mom and taking good care of her children.

However, Jru, Draya Michele's first child, was born in 2016. Jru is her second child and the son of her ex-fiance, Orlando Scandrick.

Career

Her career took off when she started appearing in music videos with artists like Jay-Z, Usher, Kanye West, and others. It provided her with a platform from which she was able to secure roles in several films.

However, she has appeared in Basketball Wives LA seasons 1 through 4, The Perfect Match, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Bring Out the Lady, We Belong Together, All In, and Will to Love, among others. In the 2018 television series Star, she plays Chloe David.

The actress expressed sorrow about her experience on VH1's Basketball Wives LA in an interview. The show, she claims, portrays black women as furious and violent. She despised the fact that she was associated with this picture.

Michele's decision to leave the show was prompted by allegations that her fiance had cheated on her with the daughter of co-star Jackie Christie. While she acknowledges that the show provided her with a platform to establish her company, she insists that black women are more than the angry lady stereotype portrayed by cast members.

Aside from being well-known in the media, the actress is also passionate about fashion and design. She has two fashion lines: Fine A** Girls and Beige & Coco and a swimwear line called Mint Swim. All these successes had a great impact on the net worth of Draya Michele.

Net Worth

Draya Michele, a former reality television star, is estimated with a net worth of $600,000. She has amassed a fortune through performing and design. She has also invested heavily in fashion lines as an entrepreneur, proving to be highly successful.

Draya Michele On Social Media

Draya, 36, is one of Instagram's most popular personalities, with over 8 million followers. She is, however, active on other social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, where she has 685.6k and 477k followers, respectively.

The following are some of her social media handles which you can follow her on.

Instagram: @drayamichele

Facebook: Draya Michele

Twitter: @drayamichele