Lizzy Musi Net Worth, Biography, Age, and Career (2021)

Lizzy Musi is a stunning American figure who has established herself as a drag car racer of the second generation. Her beauty is just a disguise and shouldn't be taken for granted because she's a force to reckon with in that sport. Moreover, as we ride on, this article will discuss the biography, net worth, age, career, etc., of Lizzy Musi.

Biography

Lizzy Musi, a well-known American drag racer, was born on January 1, 1991. Lizzy grew up in New Jersey, the United States of America. Moreover, Carter High School in New Jersey is where she graduated.

However, Lizzy Musi raced in her first competitive drag race in the junior ranks when she was 16 years old. It fueled her desire to improve, and she began competing in various competitions while gaining recognition for her driving skills.

Hereafter, she was named Rookie of the Year in 2014, which she earned. She earned this by winning her first national professional drag racing competition at Virginia's inaugural Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) event.

Furthermore, she was also the first woman to win the PDRA in 2014, when she set a new record of 200 mph in 8th mile Pro Mod racing. She has recently won the Middle East's Pro Modified Drag Racing division.

Age

Since Lizzy Musi was born on January 1, 1991, then by 2021, her age should be 30. The pretty car racer is still agile to top her career.

Lizzy Musi's Parents And Sibling

Lizzy is from a family of four car racers, including her mother, father, herself, and her sister, Patricia. Pat Musi, her father, was a former champion race driver who rose to notoriety as one of Pro Stock's most feared adversaries.

Moreover, Pat Musi was a real winner who won eight titles in professional auto racing. Tricia Musi, Lizzy's sister, and a car racer, won the National Muscle Car Association (NMCA) Nitrous Pro Street championship in 2019 with three wins in four final-round appearances.

However, she wants to join her sister Lizzy in the Pro Nitrous ranks, but only when the moment is right. Besides, Elizabeth, Lizzy's mother, is a former Swedish car racer.

Appearance

Lizzy Musi is 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) tall and weighs barely 64 kg. Her body measurements are 35-24-35, and she has green eyes and blonde hair. Lizzy appears to be more of a model than a drag racer when you first see her.

Education

Lizzy began her studies at Carter High School in New Jersey. She began working as an intern for her father after completing her high school education, and she quickly began her career as a car racer.

Lizzy Musi Career

Lizzy Musi began participating in junior drag racing when she was sixteen years old. After that, she made her film debut in Pro Nitrous Behind the Wheel of King Kong 5 in 2014. In 2014, she was named Rookie of the Year. In PDRA Virginia, she took first place in her first national professional Drag Race competition.

Moreover, she was also the first woman to win the PDRA. She also starred in the film Adrenaline, which is about street racing. Then she was also a part of the reality show Street Outlaws. Finally, she also has an Amazon store that sells beauty goods. All these achievements gave Lizzy Musi the great net worth she has today.

Car Accident

We weren't surprised to find that Lizzy had been in a few accidents as a drag racer. It's a necessity of the job. However, she was in an accident in her 68 Camaro back in 2012, in Bristol, Tennessee, during the Drag Racing League.

After that, Lizzy was involved in another car accident just a few years later. It happened at the PDRA Texas Nationals during several qualifying rounds. The most recent collision occurred on a two-year-old episode of Street Outlaws. At the time, she was riding in a car dubbed "the Shocker."

Relationship

Lizzy Musi's boyfriend, Kye Kelley, is a co-drag racer. They made their romance public for the first time in 2017.

Lizzy Musi Net Worth 2021

Drag race queen Lizzy Musi's net worth in 2021 is estimated to be about 500,000 dollars, her source of wealth comes from her racing career earning, and huge brand endorsements deal. Lizzy has held positions such as President of Musi Enterprises and has established herself as a key figure within the Musi family business.

Lizzy Musi On Social Media

Lizzy started using Twitter in May 2015 as @Lizzy Musi, and she now has 5,393 followers. She uses the handle @lizzymusi on instagram, where she has 797 followers and has shared photographs of herself in automobiles, on vacations, and with her family.

She has a Facebook page called Lizzy Musi @lizzymusiracing, which has 97,595 likes and 225,701 followers.

