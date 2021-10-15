Wedding Dresses for bride and groom (2021)

Creebhills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jO0yh_0cS2CXxl00
creebhills

Your wedding dress is one of the most important items of clothing you will ever buy. It’s also probably your biggest investment in a single item, so it needs to be perfect! Many brides tend to play it safe when it comes to their dresses and opt for something that they know looks good on them.

However, these dresses may not necessarily suit what they want from their day or how they feel about themselves. If you want to be bolder on your wedding day, then here are some unique wedding dresses you should consider.

An elegant lace wedding dress

Lace is another classic choice for weddings. It tends to give a bride a very feminine appearance, especially if she wears her veil down around her shoulders. Although lace does come in various patterns and colors, it usually features delicate flowers and intricate detailing.

Lace can be incorporated into your wedding gown in so many ways: perhaps you'd like to cover yourself entirely in sheer material, or maybe you'd rather keep some parts exposed. Whatever you decide, this material adds a certain amount of glamour to your ensemble. Another advantage of using lace is its versatility since it comes in countless shapes and sizes. This means that you won't have any trouble finding something that fits you properly.

A black dress

Black is a color that’s long been associated with elegance and sophistication. This color can make any woman look stunningly beautiful – but if you really want to take this traditional choice up a notch, try adding a touch of sparkle by incorporating diamonds into your design. You could even add a little bit of bling to your outfit by wearing a pair of diamond earrings.

The best part about choosing a black dress is that there are many different styles available. Whether you choose a strapless number, a midi length, or a full skirt, you have plenty of options to create a sophisticated yet chic look.

Black is such a versatile shade; it goes well with almost every skin tone and hair color. So whether you prefer a simple cutout bodice or a fitted waistline, there’s bound to be a style that suits you perfectly.

A unique-colored wedding dress

Brides-to-be who are worried to wear black on their wedding day can choose a unique-colored wedding dress instead. For example, brides with lighter skin tones could pick a bright pink or orange dress as a way to show off their personality while still looking elegant at the same time.

Those who have darker skin tones can opt for pastel colors such as light blue, sage green, and lavender. However, there's no need to be limited by these suggestions; feel free to experiment! You may even find that wearing a different color will make you look more radiant than ever before.

Patterned wedding dresses

If you’re looking for alternatives to traditional wedding dresses without totally changing the color of your dress, you can try floral prints, lace designs, and ruffles. There are lots of ways to incorporate color into your wedding dress without going over the top.

A great idea would be to use a patterned fabric that creates visual interest. The possibilities are endless, so don't worry too much about being limited by tradition. Just remember that whatever you decide to do, it's all about making sure that you're comfortable throughout the entire process.

A vintage style wedding dress

Sometimes, you don't even have to buy a new wedding gown at all -- you can simply alter an old one. Vintage weddings are becoming increasingly popular because they allow couples to embrace retro glamour but avoid spending thousands of dollars on a brand new outfit. You can even use your mom or grandmother's wedding dress and just add some modern touches to make it fit your big day.

An embellished wedding dress

Wearing an embellished wedding dress can guarantee that you'll look fabulous in wedding photos. Embellishments can come in many forms such as sequins, pearls, crystals, and more. The possibilities are endless with this type of design element. You could even have multiple layers of different types of embellishment throughout your dress. This would give you plenty of options if you don't like any particular part of your dress once you've tried it on.

The details you choose on your wedding dress also allow you to express yourself through fashion rather than just following what’s conventional. For example, a bride who loves the color pink might wear a gown made in tiny pink rhinestones.

An asymmetrical dress

Those who want to show more skin on their wedding day can have a sexy white gown with the help of an asymmetrical dress. The asymmetry is achieved by having one side longer than the other, creating a flattering silhouette that makes you look taller. Asymmetrical dresses are perfect for those who love showing off their curves, and you can keep things simple and focus on creating a balance between your body shape and the rest of your attire.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

For the Latest in Breaking Nigerian Celebrity News, World News, Tech News, Fashion, Music, Sports, Lifestyle and Relationship Tips.

166 followers

More from Creebhills

Doreen Kabareebe Net Worth, Biography, Age, and Career (2021)

Doreen Kabareebe is a fashion icon that many look up to. The Uganda mistress is a product of true African beauty. Her skin tone and physical appearance have earned her many awards and revenues over the years. Join me as I explore the net worth, biography, career, etc of Doreen Kabareebe.

Read full story

Broda Shaggi Net Worth, Biography, House and Cars (2021)

Broda Shaggi AKA number one fine boy agbero, melanin pumping, black sin boy, is a Nigerian comedian. His style of comedy is very hilarious as he collaborates with other veteran comedians and actors in the entertainment industry. In this article, you'll learn about his net worth, biography, parents, relationship, etc.

Read full story
3 comments

The Popularity of Electronic Dance Music - Its Development & Its Rise in last 20 Years

More widely regarded as EDM, Electronic Dance Music has risen and fallen in popular music over the years. DJs have monopolized the art form of creating customized beats, mixes, and remixes to appeal to crowds all over dance clubs.

Read full story

Stories of Popular Couples in Soccer and how they Met

Soccer is one of the most popular sports in the world. The athletes are well-paid, and every match, they are under the sight of cameras and the eyes of millions of fans. Many players from men's teams find it hard to find the love of their life since the celebrity lifestyle makes it hard to separate real feelings from the lust for money. Stories from our list of Romantic Couples in Soccer tell the opposite: all these players found their couples and lived happily with them.

Read full story
1 comments

What is NFT, and how can you get Involved? (2021)

Apparently, this year is the year of the NFT. There are millions of dollars being spent on digital assets like art and music and even tacos and toilet paper. But do NFTs deserve the hype or the money? They are considered by some experts to be a bubble that will pop, just like DotComs or Beanie Babies. However, there are others who believe NFTs are here to stay and will become a permanent part of the financial landscape.

Read full story

PeakMill Net Worth, Biography, Husband, and YouTube (2021)

When you hear the name PeakMill, the first thing that comes to mind is, oh she must be an African-American, well to burst your bubbies, Her real name is Khadijat Sanni and she was born in Nigeria. She got the name from a popular milk Nigerians love to drink that goes by the name Peak Milk.

Read full story

David Imonitie Net Worth, Biography and Business Empire (2021)

Nigerians have continued to raise the country flag higher across the globe and it's important they are well celebrated. One of the biggest names that have continued to raise the green white green flag high in the air is David Imonitie.

Read full story

Top Richest Footballers in the World 2021 [Forbes List]

The one topic that gets people talking the most (in my opinion) is the “who are the richest footballers in the world right now?” search. Half the whole world has that search on their internet devices, I’m positive on that.

Read full story
2 comments

Richest Governors in Nigeria and Their Net worth (2021)

Have you ever wondered who the richest governors in Nigeria are? While it is common to believe that most politicians are corrupt, the question remains, how rich are our governors?

Read full story

Poorest Presidents in Africa and Their Net Worth (2021)

Who are the poorest presidents in Africa? Have you ever wondered who the least wealthy head of state is?. This is a valid question because corruption is the norm for government officials in Africa. It is not strange for government officials to embezzle large amounts of public funds when in office. They view their offices as a jackpot or opportunity to get rich.

Read full story

Lifestyle Changes for Good Bone Health

Bones are literally the backbone of the body. They make the body structure, protect the organs, anchor the muscles, direct the nerves, and store rich calcium. Bone health becomes vital as you grow older. Every year, almost 1.5 million individuals suffer from bone diseases, fractures, and bone bristling, especially women.

Read full story

Qualified Staffing: How to Find Qualified Staff In the USA

Whatever the nature, geographic location and size of your business, and whatever the product or service you offer, the one thing that impacts the health, growth and longevity of your enterprise is your staff.

Read full story

AY Comedian Net Worth, Biography, Wife, House and Cars (2021)

Ayodeji Richard Makun, known professionally as AY Comedian, is a Nigerian actor, comedian, radio and television host, writer, producer, and film director. He hosts the A.Y live shows as well as the A.Y comic skits and many others.

Read full story

Daily Mental Health Practices in 2021

Whether at work or school, your degree of productivity greatly depends on your level of mental alertness. In other words, your mental health is everything you are from your thoughts and feelings to your self-esteem and overall performance.

Read full story

Hair Treatments for women in 2021

Even in these times of pandemic, hair trends haven’t died out. And if you, too, are no longer a fan of your everyday look, getting a hair makeover might be an excellent option.

Read full story

How to start a dropshipping business from your home

To start almost any business anywhere in the world, you need capital or money, no matter how small? But what if I told you there is a type of business you can start without any capital?

Read full story

Jeans Trends for Girls in 2021

The Denim Brands Every Stylish Woman Needs To Knowuxe.digital. 2020 was indeed a difficult year for everyone, though it was a comfy year clothing-wise. The lockdown allowed us to cheat on fashionable attire with loungewear and pajamas. Still, we missed dressing up a little bit and rock with our favorite pair of jeans.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Invest in Cryptocurrency in Nigeria, A Comprehensive Guide (2021)

2014; I was an undergraduate in a federal university in Northern Nigeria. We had just finished lectures, and I was waiting for a friend under a tree when Ben, one of my coursemates, approached me. This time, he didn’t come to tease me about my girlfriend like he used to. He had come to ask me if I had heard about the “next cool thing” - cryptocurrency. Call that my introduction to crypto.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy