Wedding Dresses for bride and groom (2021)

Your wedding dress is one of the most important items of clothing you will ever buy. It’s also probably your biggest investment in a single item, so it needs to be perfect! Many brides tend to play it safe when it comes to their dresses and opt for something that they know looks good on them.

However, these dresses may not necessarily suit what they want from their day or how they feel about themselves. If you want to be bolder on your wedding day, then here are some unique wedding dresses you should consider.

An elegant lace wedding dress

Lace is another classic choice for weddings. It tends to give a bride a very feminine appearance, especially if she wears her veil down around her shoulders. Although lace does come in various patterns and colors, it usually features delicate flowers and intricate detailing.

Lace can be incorporated into your wedding gown in so many ways: perhaps you'd like to cover yourself entirely in sheer material, or maybe you'd rather keep some parts exposed. Whatever you decide, this material adds a certain amount of glamour to your ensemble. Another advantage of using lace is its versatility since it comes in countless shapes and sizes. This means that you won't have any trouble finding something that fits you properly.

A black dress

Black is a color that’s long been associated with elegance and sophistication. This color can make any woman look stunningly beautiful – but if you really want to take this traditional choice up a notch, try adding a touch of sparkle by incorporating diamonds into your design. You could even add a little bit of bling to your outfit by wearing a pair of diamond earrings.

The best part about choosing a black dress is that there are many different styles available. Whether you choose a strapless number, a midi length, or a full skirt, you have plenty of options to create a sophisticated yet chic look.

Black is such a versatile shade; it goes well with almost every skin tone and hair color. So whether you prefer a simple cutout bodice or a fitted waistline, there’s bound to be a style that suits you perfectly.

A unique-colored wedding dress

Brides-to-be who are worried to wear black on their wedding day can choose a unique-colored wedding dress instead. For example, brides with lighter skin tones could pick a bright pink or orange dress as a way to show off their personality while still looking elegant at the same time.

Those who have darker skin tones can opt for pastel colors such as light blue, sage green, and lavender. However, there's no need to be limited by these suggestions; feel free to experiment! You may even find that wearing a different color will make you look more radiant than ever before.

Patterned wedding dresses

If you’re looking for alternatives to traditional wedding dresses without totally changing the color of your dress, you can try floral prints, lace designs, and ruffles. There are lots of ways to incorporate color into your wedding dress without going over the top.

A great idea would be to use a patterned fabric that creates visual interest. The possibilities are endless, so don't worry too much about being limited by tradition. Just remember that whatever you decide to do, it's all about making sure that you're comfortable throughout the entire process.

A vintage style wedding dress

Sometimes, you don't even have to buy a new wedding gown at all -- you can simply alter an old one. Vintage weddings are becoming increasingly popular because they allow couples to embrace retro glamour but avoid spending thousands of dollars on a brand new outfit. You can even use your mom or grandmother's wedding dress and just add some modern touches to make it fit your big day.

An embellished wedding dress

Wearing an embellished wedding dress can guarantee that you'll look fabulous in wedding photos. Embellishments can come in many forms such as sequins, pearls, crystals, and more. The possibilities are endless with this type of design element. You could even have multiple layers of different types of embellishment throughout your dress. This would give you plenty of options if you don't like any particular part of your dress once you've tried it on.

The details you choose on your wedding dress also allow you to express yourself through fashion rather than just following what’s conventional. For example, a bride who loves the color pink might wear a gown made in tiny pink rhinestones.

An asymmetrical dress

Those who want to show more skin on their wedding day can have a sexy white gown with the help of an asymmetrical dress. The asymmetry is achieved by having one side longer than the other, creating a flattering silhouette that makes you look taller. Asymmetrical dresses are perfect for those who love showing off their curves, and you can keep things simple and focus on creating a balance between your body shape and the rest of your attire.